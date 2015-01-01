पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना इफैक्ट:31 तक स्कूलें बंद, अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएं नहीं होंगी

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षा विभाग ने सत्र 2020-21 में परीक्षा-परिणामों की गाइडलाइन जारी की

कोरोना महामारी के चलते 31 दिसंबर तक स्कूलें बंद होने से इस बार बच्चों की अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएं नहीं होंगी। ऐसे में वार्षिक परीक्षा में मिले अंकों के आधार पर ही उन्हें आगामी कक्षा में प्रमोट किया जाएगा। शिक्षा विभाग ने सत्र 2020-21 के लिए स्कूलों में पढ़ाई और परीक्षा की गाइडलाइन जारी की है। आमतौर पर दिसंबर में स्कूली बच्चों की अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षाएं होती हैं और 25 दिसंबर के बाद स्कूलों में सर्दियों का अवकाश भी शुरू हो जाता है, लेकिन अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा नहीं होने के साथ ही अब शिक्षकों के शीतकालीन अवकाश को लेकर भी असमंजस की स्थिति बन गई है। हालांकि स्कूलों का खुलना अभी तय नहीं हो पाया है, लेकिन वर्तमान स्थिति को देखते हुए शिक्षा विभाग ने पहली बार परीक्षा पैटर्न में भी कुछ बदलाव किए हैं।

इसके तहत 9वीं से 12वीं कक्षा तक वार्षिक परीक्षा के 80 फीसदी अंक लिखित परीक्षा के लिए निर्धारित किए गए हैं। वहीं 20 प्रतिशत आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के अंक होमवर्क बुक में किए गए कार्य के आधार पर मिलेंगे। स्टूडेंट्स को होमवर्क बुक को परीक्षा से पूर्व अपनी स्कूल में जमा करवाना होगा। इधर माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने भी बोर्ड कक्षाओं के पाठ्यक्रम को संक्षिप्त किया है। इसलिए परीक्षाएं इसी संशोधित पाठ्यक्रम के आधार पर होंगी।

कक्षावार यूं रहेगा परीक्षा और परिणाम का पैटर्न
कक्षा 1 व 2

  • कक्षा 1 व 2 के स्टूडेंट्स को गतिविधि आधारित कार्य पुस्तिका उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है।
  • शिक्षक और अभिभावक की सहायता से स्टूडेंट्स कार्य पुस्तिका को पूरा करेंगे।
  • इन कार्य पुस्तिका के आधार पर ही कक्षा 1 और 2 के स्टूडेंट्स की कक्षोन्नति की जाएगी।

कक्षा तीसरी से पांचवीं

  • कक्षा 3 से 5 तक के विद्यार्थियों का कक्षा से प्रमोट करने का आधार योगात्मक आंकलन रहेगा।
  • इनमें में 50 प्रतिशत अंक आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के 10 फीसदी अंक मौखिक परीक्षा और 40 प्रतिशत अंक लिखित परीक्षा के होंगे।
  • इसी आधार पर पांचवी कक्षा के विद्यार्थियों की बोर्ड परीक्षा होगी।

कक्षा छठी से आठवीं

  • कक्षा 6 से 8 में कक्षा से प्रमोट करने का आधार वार्षिक परीक्षा ही रहेगी।
  • इसमें 40 प्रतिशत अंक आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के होंगे। यह कार्यपुस्तिका, होमवर्क और पोर्टफोलियो के तहत होंगे।
  • शेष 60 प्रतिशत में से 10 फीसदी अंक मौखिक परीक्षा और 50 प्रतिशत अंक लिखित परीक्षा के रहेंगे।
  • आठवीं कक्षा के लिए बोर्ड परीक्षा होगी। वार्षिक परीक्षा संशोधित पाठ्यक्रम के अनुसार होगी।

बोर्ड: ऑब्जेक्टिव टाइप प्रश्न भी
इस बार बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के एग्जाम पेपर में ऑब्जेक्टिव टाइप प्रश्न भी शामिल किए जाएंगे। अति लघुत्तरात्मक, लघुत्तरात्मक और निबंधात्मक प्रश्नों में आंतरिक चयन का विकल्प दिया जाएगा। इस बार निबंधात्मक प्रश्नों की संख्या कम होगी। स्टूडेंट्स को परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए पैटर्न के मुताबिक मॉडल प्रश्नपत्र 15 जनवरी के बाद उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे।

तय नहीं, कब होंगी सर्दी की छुट्टियां
क्रिसमस के बाद से सर्दी के अवकाश शुरू होते हैं। हालांकि बच्चों की 31 दिसंबर तक छुट्टियां ही हैं, लेकिन शिक्षकों को स्माइल प्रोग्राम के तहत स्कूल आना पड़ रहा है। इस बारे में राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ शेखावत के संभाग संयोजक भंवरलाल काला व राजस्थान प्राथमिक व माध्यमिक शिक्षा शिक्षक संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष तुलसीराम सोनी का कहना है कि जब स्कूलों में बच्चे नहीं आ रहे हैं तो सरकार को शिक्षकों के अवकाश की ओर भी ध्यान देना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें