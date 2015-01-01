पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुश खबरी:दिवाली से पहले निगम के 2200 कर्मचारियों के खाते में जमा होगी 7वें वेतन की दूसरी किस्त

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्यमंत्री के हस्तक्षेप के बाद चार माह पहले जारी की गई थी 1800 कर्मचारियों को पहली किस्त की राशि

नगर निगम ने दिवाली से पहले अपने कर्मचारियों को खुश खबरी दी है। निगम 7वें वेतन आयोग की दूसरी किस्त की राशि 2200 कर्मचारियों के खाते में जमा करवाएगी। यह राशि मंगलवार तक सभी कर्मचारियों के खाते में आ जाएगी। चार माह पूर्व तत्कालीन आयुक्त सुरेश कुमार ओला से कर्मचारियों की 7वें वेतन आयोग की बकाया राशि का भुगतान करने की बात को लेकर तकरार हो गई थी।

इसके बाद निगम के कर्मचारी नेता जयपुर जाकर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत से मिले थे। सीएम के आदेश और कांग्रेसी नेता राजेंद्रसिंह साेंलकी मध्यस्थता के बाद निगम को तत्काल इस मामले में समझौता करना पड़ गया था। समझौते के तहत सात किस्तों में बकाया राशि का भुगतान करने पर सहमति बनी। इसके बाद 1800 निगम कर्मचारियों को पहली किस्त के रूप में 2.20 करोड़ की राशि का भुगतान किया गया था।

नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों का एक शिष्टमंडल शुक्रवार को कमिश्नर रोहिताश्व सिंह तोमर से मिला और दिवाली से पहले 7वें वेतन आयोग की बकाया दूसरी किस्त कर्मचारियों के खाते में जमा करवाने की मांग की। इसके बाद ताेमर ने दिवाली से पहले किस्त का भुगतान करने का आश्वासन दिया।

कमिश्नर ने बताया कि मंगलवार तक सभी 2200 कर्मचारियों के खाते में बकाया दूसरी किस्त की राशि जमा करने के लिए निगम ने 2.51 करोड़ रुपए बैंक खाते में जमा करवा दिए हैं। इस फैसले के बाद कर्मचारी नेता राधेश्याम हंस, अमरलाल व्यास, नरेंद्र हर्ष, बच्चन पंडित व रतनलाल धारू ने कमिश्नर का आभार जताया।

आज महामुहूर्त पुष्य नक्षत्र; 24 घंटे खरीदारी के लिए श्रेष्ठ, होगी बरकत
दीपावली से ठीक सात दिन पहले खरीदी का महामुहूर्त पुष्य नक्षत्र 24 घंटे 40 मिनिट तक रहेगा। इस बार नक्षत्रों के राजा पुष्य शनिवार और रविवार के दिन आने से शनि और रवि पुष्य का संयोग बनेगा। ज्योतिषविदों के मुताबिक, इस मौके पर स्वर्ण आभूषण, खाताबही के साथ नवीन वस्तुओं की खरीदी स्थायी फल प्रदान करती है।

इसके चलते शहर के बाजार भी दो दिन खरीदारों से गुलजार रहेंगे। सराफा व अन्य व्यापारियों ने इसकी पूरी तैयारियां कर ली है। व्यापारियों के लिए यह दिन काफी फायदेमंद रहेगा। इस दिन बही-खाते खरीदने की परंपरा है। ऐसा माना जाता है कि पुष्य नक्षत्र में बही-खाते खरीदने पर व्यापार में मुनाफा अधिक होता है और लक्ष्मी की कृपा प्राप्त होती है। ज्योतिषाचार्य के अनुसार पुष्य नक्षत्र 7 नवंबर शनिवार को सुबह 8:05 बजे शुरू होगा जो अगले दिन 8 नवंबर रविवार सुबह 8:45 बजे तक रहेगा।

