समस्या:यूरोप में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर, 800 हैंडीक्राफ्ट्स एक्सपोर्टर्स की चिंता बढ़ी, 400 करोड़ रुपए के ऑर्डर्स पर मंडराया खतरा

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कुल निर्यात का 1000 करोड़ का सालाना व्यापार यूरोप में होता है, एक्सपोर्टर्स असमंजस में

यूरोप में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर ने जोधपुर के 800 हैंडीक्राफ्ट एक्सपोर्टर्स की चिंताएं बढ़ा दी हैं। लॉकडाउन खुलने के बाद यूरोप से जोधपुर के हैंडीक्राफ्ट इंडस्ट्रीज को 400 करोड़ के ऑर्डर मिल चुके हैं, लेकिन अब यूरोप के कई देशों में फिर से लॉकडाउन लगने की वजह से इन ऑर्डर पर भी खतरा मंडरा गया है।

वहीं कोरोना के चलते पहले ही झटका खा चुके एक्सपोर्टर्स को कोरोना के चलते फिर से ऑर्डर नहीं मिलने की आशंका नजर आने लगी हैं। शहर के हैंडीक्राफ्ट एक्सपोर्टर्स का कहना है कि उन्हें सबसे अधिक ऑर्डर यूरोप के देशों और अमेरिका से मिलते हैं।

ऐसे में यदि यूरोप के देशों में कोरोना के मामले फिर से तीव्र गति से बढ़ने लगेंगे तो भविष्य में वहां से मिलने वाले ऑर्डर प्रभावित होने की चिंता सताने लगी है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ ब्रिटेन ने कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते असर के मद्देनजर एक माह का लॉकडाउन घोषित कर दिया है।

दूसरी ओर जर्मनी में मॉल्स और रेस्टोरेंट को बंद करवा दिए गए हैं और फ्रांस में भी कोरोना को लेकर स्थिति लगातार चिंताजनक होती जा रही है। ऐसे में यूरोप से मिलने वाले हैंडीक्राफ्ट्स ऑर्डर में कमी आने की संभावना नजर आ रही है

ज्ञात रहे कि शहर से यूरोप में कुल निर्यात का करीब 1000 करोड़ रुपए का सालाना व्यापार होता है। ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस और जर्मनी स्थित अपने बायर्स से लगातार संपर्क में हैं और स्थिति का फीडबैक ले रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि हैंडीक्राफ्ट एक्सपोर्ट का बाजार अब वेट एंड वॉच की स्थिति में आ गया है।

कंटेनर्स की कमी से लागत बढ़ी, चौतरफा पड़ रही मार
ये भी परेशानियां
कंटेनर की 40% कमी की वजह से कंटेनर्स ढुलाई की लागत में 50% की भी बढ़ोतरी हुई है, जिसकी वजह से ऑर्डर के बावजूद निर्यातक समय पर माल नहीं भेज पा रहे हैं। हैंडीक्राफ्ट एक्सपोर्ट एसोसिएशन के उपाध्यक्ष महेंद्र छाजेड़ ने बताया कि पिछले चार महीनों में कंटेनर उपलब्धता में 40 प्रतिशत की कमी आई है।

हैंडीक्राफ्ट के 600 से अधिक कंटेनरों का माल एक महीने से निर्यात के लिए इंतजार कर रहा है। एक्सपोर्टर अजय शर्मा ने बताया कि क्रिसमस व न्यू ईयर के आॅर्डर्स यहां के निर्यातकों ने तैयार कर दिए हैं, लेकिन कंटेनर्स नहीं मिलने से रवाना नहीं हो पा रहे हैं। और बढ़ रही हैं चिंता

  • यूरोप में फिर से कोरोना की दूसरी लहर व ब्रिटेन में लगे फिर से लॉकडाउन की वजह एक्सपोर्टर्स की चिंताएं बढ़ने लगी हैं। हालांकि अभी एक्सपोर्टर्स को ऑर्डर्स मिल रहे हैं, लेकिन इन परिस्थितियों के चलते ऑर्डर्स कैंसिल होने तथा नए ऑर्डर्स की संख्या कम होने की संभावना है। कंटेनर्स की उपलब्धता के लिए भी ईपीसीएच व केंद्र सरकार के सहयोग से समस्या के समाधान का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। - डॉ. भरत दिनेश, अध्यक्ष, जोधपुर हैंडीक्राफ्ट एक्सपोर्टर्स एसोसिएशन
