पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आज दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी नहीं:भास्कर में देखें डबल स्टील वूल से जगमगाती राेशनी

जाेधपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर के इतिहास में शायद ये पहली बार है, जब जिंदगी बचाने के लिए दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी नहीं हाेगी। ऐसे में आप इस बार राेशनी, धमाके और आवाज वाले पटाखे नहीं देख सकेंगे। ऐसे में भास्कर ने अपने पाठकाें काे दिवाली के दिन आतिशबाजी का नजारा दिखाने के लिए स्टील वूल फोटोग्राफी का प्रयोग किया।

इस विधा में दही फेंटने वाले स्टील व्हीस्क में बर्तन मांजने में काम में ली जाने वाली स्टील वूल काे डाला जाता है। स्टील व्हीस्क का एक सिरा रस्सी से बांधा जाता है। अब स्टील वूल काे सेल के प्लस-माइनस से छुआकर स्पार्किंग की जाती है और स्टील व्हीस्क काे तेजी से घुमाया जाता है। तेजी से हवा लगने से चिंगारियां निकलती है।
शटर स्पीड से किया कैद
इस दृश्य काे हमारे फाेटाे जर्नलिस्ट विकास बाेड़ा ने शटर स्पीड से कायलाना तालाब के पास कैद किया। इसमें दाे सूर्य हजारों किरणें और रोशनी बिखरते नजर आए।
नाेट: यह प्रयोग आपके लिए घातक भी हाे सकता है, इसलिए किसी विशेषज्ञ की देखरेख में ही करें

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें