वार्ड़ों का मुआयना:गुलाबसागर और फतेहसागर नहर गंदगी से अटी देख बिफरीं महापौर, अफसरों को सफाई सुनिश्चित करने को कहा

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
महापौर उत्तर कुंती देवड़ा ने फतेहसागर व गुलाबसागर की नहराें का जायजा लिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
महापौर उत्तर कुंती देवड़ा ने फतेहसागर व गुलाबसागर की नहराें का जायजा लिया।

महापौर उत्तर कुंती देवड़ा ने शुक्रवार को भीतरी शहर के दो वार्डों का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान उन्होंने गुलाब सागर व फतेह सागर नहर का अवलोकन किया और नहर को गंदगी से अटी देखकर नाराजगी जाहिर कर इनकी सफाई सुनिश्चित करने को कहा। महापाैर उत्तर ने शुक्रवार काे निगम, जेडीए, पीएचईडी व डिस्काॅम के अफसराें काे साथ लेकर उत्तर निगम के वार्ड 44 व 56 का जायजा लिया।

इस दाैरान उन्हाेंने लाेगाें से समस्याओं की जानकारी लेकर उनके तत्काल निस्तारण का भी भराेसा दिलाया। उनके साथ उप महापाैर अब्दुल करीम जाेनी भी थे। उन्हाेंने उम्मेद स्टेडियम, मेड़ती गेट, उदयमंदिर, मिर्धा सर्किल, शिप हाउस, नागाैरी गेट, अजय चाैक, विजय चाैक, उम्मेद चाैक, बागर चाैक, किला राेड, कलाल काॅलाेनी, कागा शीतला माता, राम माेहल्ला, इंद्रा काॅलाेनी, पहाड़गंज प्रथम क्षेत्र का दाैरा किया।

इसके बाद पार्षद जयंती गहलाेत व अरविंद गहलाेत के साथ फतेहसागर व गुलाबसागर नहराें का जायजा लिया। इस दाैरान महापाैर ने निगम अफसराें से प्राेजेक्ट रिपाेर्ट तैयार करने काे कहा। उदयमंदिर क्षेत्र में सीवरेज समस्या के समाधान की भी लाेगाें ने मांग की ताे अफसराें से स्थाई समाधान की दिशा में काम करने काे कहा।

उनके साथ एसई (उत्तर) पीएस तंवर, पार्षद मयंक देवड़ा, छोटू उस्ताद, अब्दुल मजीद गौरी, सलीम खान, इश्तियाक अली राजू, थांवरदास खींची, सीमा खींची, लियाकत अली रंगरेज, मनीष लोढ़ा, पार्षद मोहम्मद इमरान, शेर मोहम्मद, विजय परिहार, शैलजा परिहार, राजेंद्र सिंह टाक, तारा गहलोत, प्रमिला खटीक, जितेंद्र सामरिया, धनराज मकवाना भी थे।

