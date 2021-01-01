पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गजेंद्र का गहलोत को पत्र:डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी जोधपुर में खोलने के लिए केंद्र को प्रस्ताव भेजें

जोधपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो।
  • 400 करोड़ रुपए से राजस्थान में खुलेगी यूनिवर्सिटी
  • विभिन्न इंस्टीट‌्यूट जाेधपुर लाने में गहलोत के योगदान को सराहा

केंद्रीय जलशक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्रसिंह शेखावत ने राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत को पत्र लिखकर जोधपुर में डिजिटल विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना करने का अनुरोध किया है। शेखावत ने सीएम से इसका प्रस्ताव शीघ्र भिजवाने का आग्रह किया है, ताकि राजस्थान में डिजिटल क्रांति की नींव रखी जा सके।

शेखावत ने गहलोत को अवगत कराया कि 15वें वित्त आयोग से मिल रही आर्थिक मदद का इससे सदुपयोग होगा। जोधपुर के लोगों की भी यह मांग है कि राजस्थान के इस तेजी से विकसित होते शहर को एजुकेशन हब का रूप मिले। आयोग द्वारा राज्य को दिए जा रहे विशिष्ट अनुदान के तहत राजस्थान में एक डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी स्थापित करने की घोषणा की गई है।

इसके लिए करीब 400 करोड़ रुपए का प्रावधान किया गया है। इस विषय को संज्ञान में लाते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री शेखावत ने गहलोत से अनुरोध किया है कि आपके मुख्यमंत्री रहते हुए जोधपुर में राष्ट्रीय विधि विवि,आईआईटी, फुटवियर डिजाइनिंग एंड डेवलपमेंट संस्थान, पुलिस यूनिवर्सिटी, आयुर्वेद यूनिवर्सिटी जोधपुर में स्थापित की।

ऐसे में एजुकेशन हब के रुप में विकसित हो रहे जोधपुर में डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी होने से नए आयाम स्थापित होंगे। उन्होंने आग्रह किया कि डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी की जोधपुर में स्थापना का प्रस्ताव शीघ्र भेजें, ताकि जोधपुर में डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में मील का पत्थर साबित हो सके।

