साइबर क्राइम:शातिर ने खुद को बताया अमेजन कंपनी का कर्मचारी, महिला डॉक्टर से की 50 हजार रुपए की ठगी

जोधपुर7 मिनट पहले
मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल में कार्यरत महिला डॉक्टर से एक शातिर ने अमेजन कंपनी का फर्जी कर्मचारी बन कर 50 हजार की ठगी कर ली। फर्जी कर्मचारी ने सामान का ऑफर देकर कॉल किया था और चार बार में खाते से ऑनलाइन रकम पार हो गई। अब शास्त्री नगर पुलिस इसकी जांच कर रही है। पुलिस ने बताया कि मूलत: जयपुर के करणी विहार हाल मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल में सरकारी क्वार्टर में रहने वाली महिला डॉक्टर मनीषा वर्मा पत्नी मनीष वर्मा ने यह रिपोर्ट दी।

इसमें बताया कि उन्होंने ऑनलाइन शापिंग के इरादे से अमेजन कंपनी में डिमांड रखी थी। बाद में किसी शख्स ने खुद को कंपनी का कर्मचारी बताया और खाते की जानकारी तक जुटा ली। फिर इनके बैंक अकाउंट से चार अलग-अलग किस्तों में 49 हजार 561 रुपयों की निकासी कर डाली। मोबाइल पर रकम निकलने के मैसेज आने पर ठगी का अहसास हुआ।

