नगर निगम चुनाव:जोधपुर में केंद्रीय मंत्री शेखावत की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर, गहलोत की अनुपस्थिति से सुगम हुई राह पर नाराज स्थानीय भाजपा नेताओं ने बढ़ाई दुश्वारियां

जोधपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ शेखावत।
  • भाजपा की पूरी कमान संभाल रखी है शेखावत ने

प्रदेश भाजपा की राजनीति में वसुंधरा राजे के प्रतिद्वंदी के रूप में उभर रहे केन्द्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेन्द्र सिंह शेखावत की इन दिनों जोधपुर नगर निगम चुनाव में प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी है। भाजपा में मुख्यमंत्री पद के दावेदार के रूप में स्वयं को स्थापित करने में जुटे शेखावत ने इस चुनाव में अपनी पूरी ताकत झोंक रखी है। मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत के मुखर विरोधी शेखावत उन्हें उनके घर में ही घेरने को जोरदार मेहनत कर रहे हैं। गहलोत की अनुपस्थिति ने उनकी राहत थोड़ी सुगम अवश्य की, लेकिन पार्टी के भीतर की गुटबाजी से दुश्वारियां भी कम नहीं है।

रात-दिन जुटे है शेखावत
जोधपुर नगर निगम चुनाव में इस बार शेखावत ने भाजपा की पूरी बागडोर संभाल रखी है। टिकट वितरण में उनका रोल सबसे अहम रहा। उनके समर्थकों को अधिक टिकट देने का पार्टी में विरोध के स्वर भी उठे, कुछेक टिकट बदलने भी पड़े, लेकिन आखिरकार शेखावत ही भारी पड़े।

कई कार्यकर्ता टिकट न मिलने से नाराज हो ताल ठोक मैदान में आ डटे। इसके बाद शेखावत ने फिर मोर्चा संभाला और नाराज कार्यकर्ताओं को साधने का भरसक जतन किया। इसमें उन्हें कुछ सफलता मिली, लेकिन कई बागी मैदान में डटे रहे। इससे विचलित हुए बगैर शेखावत इसके बाद पूरी तरह से चुनाव प्रचार में जुट गए।

अपनाई गहलोत की शैली
चुनाव प्रचार के लिए शेखावत ने गहलोत की शैली को अपनाया। गत लोकसभा चुनाव के दौरान अशोक गहलोत ने तीन दिन के तूफानी दौरे में जोधपुर के किसी कोने को अछुता नहीं छोड़ा। प्रत्येक स्थान पर उन्होंने लोगों से जनसंपर्क कर दिखाया कि कम समय में अधिक से अधिक लोगों से कैसे संपर्क साधा जाता है। निगम चुनाव में इस बार शेखावत ने भी इसी रणनीति को अपनाया और अधिक से अधिक लोगों से स्वयं जनसंपर्क करने में जुटे हैं।

कई लोगों को रास नहीं आ रहा है शेखावत का बढ़ता कद
पार्टी के भीतर कुछ पुराने नेताओं व वसुंधरा राजे समर्थकों को शेखावत का तेजी से बढ़ता कद रास नहीं आ रहा है। टिकट वितरण में वसुंधरा समर्थकों की जमकर हुई अनदेखी ने इस नाराजगी को और अधिक हवा दी। वहीं इस बार संघ भी दम साधे दूर से शेखावत के दमखम को परख रहा है। ऐसे में इस चुनाव से शेखावत की प्रतिष्ठा जुड़ गई। इसे ध्यान में रख शेखावत कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ना चाह रहे हैं, ताकि मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत के गढ़ में स्वयं को साबित कर सके।

तेजी से आगे बढ़ते शेखावत की रफ्तार पर वसुंधरा ने लगाया था ब्रेक
वर्ष 2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव से अपनी चुनावी राजनीति का आगाज करने वाले शेखावत इससे पहले दो बार छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष का चुनाव लड़ चुके थे। दो वर्ष तक सांसद रहने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने उन्हें कृषि राज्य मंत्री बना आगे बढ़ाना शुरू किया। इसके बाद प्रदेश की राजनीति में शेखावत का कद तेजी से बढ़ना शुरू हुआ। प्रदेश के भावी मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में उनके नाम की चर्चा होना शुरू हो गई।

इस बीच विधानसभा चुनाव से ठीक पहले केन्द्रीय नेतृत्व ने उन्हें प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष बनाने का फैसला कर लिया, लेकिन तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे को यह निर्णय पसंद नहीं आया और उन्होंने खुलकर इस फैसले का विरोध किया। पार्टी नेतृत्व ने भरसक प्रयास किए लेकिन वसुंधरा के आगे उनकी एक न चली और शेखावत की ताजपोशी थम गई। इस घटनाक्रम के बाद शेखावत व वसुंधरा राजे के बीच छत्तीस का आंकड़ा बन गया।

