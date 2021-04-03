पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एसओजी की कार्रवाई:क्रूड ऑयल चाेरी में थानेदार गिरफ्तार, 14 दिन पहले स्टाफ ने टैंकर पकड़ा तो एसएचओ ने कहा था- इसमें जला ऑयल है, छोड़ दो

जोधपुर/पालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
31 जनवरी को एसओजी ने लिया था जायजा। - Dainik Bhaskar
31 जनवरी को एसओजी ने लिया था जायजा।
  • बगड़ी के देवली हुल्ला गांव में आईओसी की पाइप लाइन में सेंध लगा दो महीने से हो रही थी चोरी

इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन (आईओसी) की पाइप लाइन में सेंधमारी कर दो महीने से की जा रही क्रूड ऑयल की चोरी के मामले में मिलीभगत के आरोप में बगड़ी नगर थानेदार गाेपाल विश्नाेई को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप (एसओजी) की टीम ने गुरुवार को यह गिरफ्तारी की। यह 14वीं गिरफ्तारी है।

इससे पहले ही गिरफ्तार हो चुके गिरोह के सरगना रायपुर के निकट हरिपुर निवासी सुखदेव सिंह रावत की थाना प्रभारी के साथ सांठगांठ थी। एसओजी ने तेल चाेर गिराेह और थानेदार के बीच दलाल की भूमिका निभाने के शक में रायपुर के एक पत्रकार श्याम शर्मा काे हिरासत में लिया है, जिससे गहनता से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

आराेपी थानेदार गाेपाल विश्नाेई।
आराेपी थानेदार गाेपाल विश्नाेई।

एसओजी की जांच में सामने आया कि इस सांठगांठ का खुलासा 20 जनवरी को ही जाता था, जब थाने के स्टाफ ने एक टैंकर पकड़ा था, लेकिन इसी थानेदार ने टैंकर में जला हुआ ऑयल होना बताकर कह दिया था कि टैंकर को छोड़ दो। आईओसी की मथुरा-कांडला तेल पाइपलाइन में बगड़ी नगर थाना क्षेत्र के देवली हुल्ला गांव के पास एक खेत में सेंध लगाकर वॉल्व लगा दिया गया था। यहां से दिसंबर से जनवरी के बीच लाखाें लीटर क्रूड ऑयल चुराकर टैंकराें से बेचा जा चुका है। गुजरात, मध्यप्रदेश, उत्तर प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र के कुख्यात तेल गिराेह से संपर्क कर सुखदेवसिंह ने अपना गिराेह बनाया था।

सबसे पहले सप्लायर हाथ आए थे, फिर सरगना और अब खाकी वाले

  • पहली कड़ी गत 27 जनवरी की रात काे पकड़ में आई थी। जब रायपुर पुलिस ने बर के पास खाली टैंकर काे पकड़ा था।
  • इंदाैर निवासी आरिफ की गिरफ्तारी के बाद चंडावल के पास हाेटल से वडोदरा व सूरत के कुख्यात तेल चाेर कुंदन मिश्रा, जयेश भाई उर्फ माेदी, राकेश फ्रांसिस काे गिरफ्तार किया था।
  • पुलिस ने देवली हुल्ला गांव में राजेंद्रसिंह राजपूत के खेत में दबिश देकर तेल चाेरी करते गिराेह के सरगना सुखदेव सिंह रावत, खेत मालिक राजेंद्रसिंह समेत सात आराेपियाें काे पकड़ा था। सुखदेव नकबजनी व हथियार तस्करी के मामलों में पहले से नामजद है।
  • गिराेह ने दो माह में 50 से 60 टैंकर क्रूड ऑयल चुराकर बेच दिए हैं। इनकी कीमत लाखों रुपए में है। शेष पेज | 11
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें