निगम चुनाव:महापौर के 4 दावेदारों पर सिम्टाेमेटिक असर, तीसरी और चौथी बार पार्षद बनने उतरे प्रत्याशी एसिम्टाेमेटिक

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
जोधपुर में चुनाव कोई भी हो, अशोक गहलोत व परिवार वोटिंग के लिए मौजूद रहता है। हालांकि इस बार सीएम सहित पूरा परिवार नहीं आया। केवल वैभव व पत्नी हिमांशी ने वार्ड 57 में वोटिंग की।
  • सिम्टोमेटिक यानी-जीतने की संभावना 50-50% हुई
  • एसिम्टोमेटिक यानी-वोटिंग के बाद जीत के और करीब

नगर निगम उत्तर के चुनाव में मतदाताओं ने काेरोना महामारी की भी परवाह नहीं की। 46 पॉजिटिव मरीज भी पीपीई किट पहनकर वोट डालने बूथ पर आ गए, जिसके कारण मतदान 63 प्रतिशत तक पहुंच गया। आधे शहर के इस चुनाव में सभी वार्डाें का मतदान प्रतिशत देखें तो 80 में से 22 वार्ड ही ऐसे हैं जहां 50 प्रतिशत से कम मतदान हुआ है। बाकी सभी 58 वार्ड में 60 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा वोट पड़े हैं।

ईवीएम पर धड़ाधड़ सुनाई दे रही बीप-बीप की आवाज से महापौर पद के दावेदार 6 चेहरों में से 4 पर सिम्टाेमेटिक असर दिखाई देने लगा है। भाजपा की संगीता सोलंकी के घांची बाहुल्य वोट भी बंट गए और निर्णायक रहने वाले मुस्लिम वोट उसके थे ही नहीं। कांग्रेस की कुंती देवड़ा वार्ड बदलने से चपेट में आ गई। उन्हें चुनौती देने वाले एबीवीपी के सुभाष परिहार पिछले 5 सालों से जबर्दस्त सक्रिय हैं।

बरसों से शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी पर जमे रहे सईद अंसारी अपनी बेटी मेहराज को महापौर की कुर्सी पर बैठाना चाहते हैं, परंतु भाजपा ने उनके सामने मुस्लिम चेहरा उतारकर मतदान 72 प्रतिशत तक पहुंचा दिया। कांग्रेस की दूसरी दावेदार शैलजा परिहार पहले पार्षद थी। शादी के बाद ससुराल चली गई, इसलिए पांच साल तक वार्ड में नहीं रही, अब चुनाव लड़ने आई तो लोगों ने खुलकर साथ नहीं दिया।

मतदान के बाद पैदा हुए हालातों में भाजपा लीलावती भाटी और कांग्रेस प्रतिभा गहलोत पर दांव लगा सकती है। नए निगम के इस चुनाव में तीसरी व चौथी बार मैदान में उतरे पार्षदों ने मंझे हुए खिलाड़ियों की तरह सुबह दस बजे तक 25 प्रतिशत तक मतदान करवा दिया। उनके सामने डटे नए चेहरों ने यह देखकर जोर लगाया और दोपहर 1 बजे तक मतदान को दोगुना तक कर दिया। परंतु आखिरी एक घंटे में दोनों ने घर-घर से वोट निकाल कर 10 प्रतिशत और बढ़ा दिया।

धुरंधर प्रत्याशियों ने फर्स्ट हाफ में स्ट्रोक खेले, नयाें ने जोर लगाया, फिर भी वोटिंग नहीं बढ़ा पाए

उत्तर निगम के चुनाव में 80 वार्डों में मैदान में उतरे कई अनुभवी खिलाड़ी चौथी व तीसरी बार निगम बोर्ड का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए चुनाव मैदान में हैं। भाजपा-कांग्रेस के ये प्रत्याशी चुनावी रण जीत जाते हैं तो उनके मेयर व डिप्टी मेयर बनने की उम्मीद भी है। ऐसे में इन वार्डों में मुकाबला भी कांटे का होना था। वोटिंग के स्टार्ट में इन धुरंधरों ने स्ट्रोक खेले। पहले हाफ में 17% वोट डलवा दिए।

नए प्रत्याशियों ने दूसरे हाफ में जोर लगाया। नतीजा, सैकंड हाफ में वोटिंग दो गुणा से अधिक, यानी 17% से सीधी 39% पहुंचा दी, लेकिन वोटिंग खत्म होने तक धुरंधरों ने अपने अनुभव से नए प्रत्याशियों के जोर लगाने के बावजूद भी वोटिंग प्रतिशत 57 % से आगे नहीं जाने दिया। इस मत प्रतिशत में ही धुरंधर अपनी हार-जीत देख रहे हैं।

मेयर: कांग्रेस के 5, भाजपा से 2 संभावित दावेदार

उत्तर निगम में मेयर पद सामान्य महिला वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित होने के कारण कांग्रेस में मेयर पद के दावेदारों की सूची में पांच प्रमुख नामों की चर्चा है। इनमें कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता रहे मानसिंह देवड़ा की पुत्री कुंती देवड़ा, मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत की गुडबुक में शामिल कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष सईद अंसारी की पुत्री मेहराज अंसारी, पूर्व पार्षद शैलजा परिहार, जेडीए के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राजेंद्रसिंह सोलंकी के नजदीकी रतनसिंह की पत्नी व पूर्व पार्षद प्रतिभा गहलोत के साथ पूर्व पार्षद अरविंद गहलोत की पत्नी जयंती गहलोत भी मेयर पद की दौड़ में शामिल हैं।

वहीं भाजपा में अभी मेयर पद के दो नाम की ही चर्चा हैं। इसमें पूर्व मेयर डॉ. खेत लखानी के बोर्ड में कार्यवाहक मेयर रह चुकीं डॉ. संगीता सोलंकी और भाजपा की जिला मंत्री व माली समाज के चेहरे के रूप में लीलावती भाटी का नाम भी मेयर दावेदार के रूप में चर्चा में है।

डिप्टी मेयर, संभावित दावेदार

उत्तर निगम में कांग्रेस बोर्ड बनाती है तो अब्दुल करीम जाॅनी, सुनील व्यास, मयंक देवड़ा व शहाबुद्दीन में से उप महापाैर बनाने की चर्चा है। इसी प्रकार भाजपा का बोर्ड बनता है तो सुरेश जोशी, मयंक दवे, बुद्धिप्रकाश दाधीच के अलावा लक्ष्मीनारायण सोलंकी को डिप्टी मेयर के दावेदार के रूप में देख रही है।

तीसरी और चौथी बार के लिए मैदान में

कांग्रेस के अब्दुल करीम जाॅनी, सुनील व्यास व अब्दुल मजीद गौरी तीन बार जीतने के बाद अब चौथी बार मैदान में हैं। जाॅनी को भाजपा प्रत्याशी मोहम्मद आसिफ से कड़ी टक्कर मिल रही है। वहीं, व्यास व गौरी भी कड़े मुकाबले में फंसे दिख रहे हैं। भाजपा के सुरेश जोशी भी चौथी बार चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। उनकी भी कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी नरेंद्र पुरोहित से कांटे की टक्कर है। दो बार जीत चुके शहाबुद्दीन भी त्रिकोणीय मुकाबले में फंस चुके हैं।

इधर, भाजपा के लक्ष्मीनारायण सोलंकी, कांग्रेस की शैलजा परिहार, मयंक देवड़ा, जाफरान व प्रतिभा गहलोत दूसरी बार मैदान में हैं। इनके वार्डों में फर्स्ट हाफ की वोटिंग 20% तक हुई और अंतिम हाफ की वोटिंग 60 से लेकर 70% तक दर्ज हुई। पहली बार चुनाव लड़ रहे एबीपीवी से जुड़े सुभाष गहलोत व कांग्रेस महिला पदाधिकारी कुंती देवड़ा के वार्ड में 75% वोटिंग हुई।

भाजपा: 15 मुस्लिम चेहरे तो उतारे, मत जुटाने में विफल

भाजपा ने पहली बार उत्तर निगम के चुनाव में कांग्रेस के परंपरागत वोट बैंक में सेंध मारने की पूरी कोशिश की, लेकिन परंपरागत वोट बैंक को अपनी तरफ नहीं कर पाई। मतदान प्रतिशत में यह साफ भी नजर आया। भाजपा ने 15 अल्पसंख्यक प्रत्याशी उतारे। अगर भाजपा सेंध मारने में सफल रही तो वोट प्रतिशत बढ़ जाता।

वार्ड संख्या 40 में भाजपा ने पूर्व उप महापौर व यूथ कांग्रेस पदाधिकारी दानिश फौजदार के सामने पूर्व पार्षद माेहम्मद उमर को उतार कर मुकाबले को रोचक बना दिया है। इसी प्रकार चौथी बार भाग्य आजमा रहे कांग्रेस नेता व पूर्व उप महापौर अब्दुल मजीद गौरी के सामने भाजपा ने महिला प्रत्याशी रिमशा बानो को उतारा है, जो उन्हें कड़ी चुनौती दे रही हैं। वहीं अब्दुल करीम जॉनी के सामने भी भाजपा ने मोहम्मद आसिफ को उतार कर चुनौती दी है।

वार्ड 5 में सर्वाधिक 81.57% वोटिंग वार्ड 33 में सबसे कम 39.18%

निगम उत्तर के वार्ड 5 में सर्वाधिक वोट पड़े। सुबह साढ़े 7 से शाम साढ़े 5 बजे तक कुल 81.57% मतदान हुआ। हालांकि यहां भाजपा के अचलसिंह पंवार और कांग्रेस के प्रवीण सिंह के बीच मुख्य मुकाबला है, लेकिन मुस्लिम वर्ग के दो प्रत्याशी भी दोनों की हार-जीत को प्रभावित करेंगे। गुरुवार को इस वार्ड में सुबह तक 26.73% मतदान हो गया तो अगले तीन घंटे में 57.48% मतदान हुआ।

इधर, मेयर पद की दावेदार व भाजपा प्रत्याशी डॉ. संगीता सोलंकी के वार्ड 33 में वोटिंग की धीमी शुरूआत हुई। मतदाता सूची में शामिल सैकड़ों मतदाताओं के नाम को एक बूथ से दूसरे बूथ में डालने के कारण सुबह 11 बजे तक मतदाताओं में अनिश्चितता बनी रही। इसके कारण सुबह 10 बजे तक सिर्फ 8.35% मतदान ही हो पाया। ऐसे में मतदान समाप्त होने तक सिर्फ 39.18% मतदान हुआ।

धुरंधरों के वार्डों में यूं बढ़ता रहा मतदान प्रतिशत

मेयर पद की दावेदार व कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कुंती देवड़ा के वार्ड संख्या 70 में पहले ढाई घंटे में कुल 27.49% मतदान हो चुका था। अगले 3 घंटे यानी अपराह्न 3 बजे तक कुल 66.05% और शाम साढ़े 5 बजे तक 74.48% मतदान हुआ।

