पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निगम चुनाव के रोचक पहलू:बहन ने भाई को हराया, मामा ने भांजे को दी शिकस्त

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

निगम चुनाव की 160 सीट में से दो सीटें ऐसी थीं, जिस पर बहन-भाई और मामा-भांजा एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ रहे थे। किसी को भाजपा तो किसी को कांग्रेस ने टिकट दिया था। बहन ने भाई को 265 वोट से पीछे छोड़ तीसरे नंबर पर ला खड़ा किया। वहीं, मामा ने निर्दलीय ताल ठोंक कर भांजे को महज 12 वोट से हरा दिया।

निगम दक्षिण के वार्ड-39 से भाजपा ने सावित्री को टिकट दिया था तो कांग्रेस ने सावित्री के ताऊ के बेटे लक्ष्मण को उतारा था। दोनों ही दल के टिकट एक ही परिवार में होने पर स्कूल संचालक उम्मेदसिंह पंवार निर्दलीय के रूप में मैदान में आ डटे। इस वार्ड में पोलिंग भी अच्छी हुई। मतों की गिनती हुई तो बहन 697 वोट लेकर जीत गई।

निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी 598 वोट के साथ दूसरे नंबर पर रहा तो भाई 432 वोट लेकर तीसरे नंबर पर रह गया। दक्षिण के ही वार्ड-33 से कांग्रेस ने राजेश बोराणा को टिकट दिया। वे मैदान में तो भाजपा की प्रत्याशी डॉ. संजू सोलंकी के सामने उतरे थे, लेकिन मामा घनश्याम निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में सामने आ गए। मतगणना हुई तो मामा को 809 वोट के साथ जीत मिली। भांजे को 797 वोट मिले और महज 12 वोट से हार गया।

कुल 45 वार्ड ऐसे, जहां भाजपा या कांग्रेस तीसरे से छठे नंबर पर रही
दाेनाें निगमों में 45 वार्ड ऐसे हैं, जिनमें भाजपा या कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी तीसरे, चौथे, पांचवें, छठे या सातवें नंबर पर रहे। निगम दक्षिण में कांग्रेस के 10 प्रत्याशी तीसरे स्थान पर रहे, तो चार में चौथे और दाे वार्डों में पांचवें नंबर पर रहे। भाजपा के सात प्रत्याशी तीसरे और एक चौथे स्थान पर रहा। इसी तरह, निगम उत्तर के 12 वार्ड ऐसे रहे, जहां भाजपा के उम्मीदवार तीसरे स्थान पर तथा एक-एक प्रत्याशी चौथे व छठे स्थान पर रहे। कांग्रेस के पांच प्रत्याशी तीसरे और दाे प्रत्याशी चौथे स्थान पर रहे।
कांग्रेस कार्यालय पर ताला, घरों से लिए फीडबैक
निगम उत्तर व दक्षिण के चुनाव नतीजों से शहर में ताे कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों व कार्यकर्ताओं का जोश उमड़ रहा था, लेकिन कांग्रेस कार्यालय पर ताला जड़ा हुआ था। यहां पर दिनभर में एक भी कार्यकर्ता नहीं दिखा। शहर का कोई भी दिग्गज कांग्रेस नेता प्रत्याशियों को बधाई देने भी नहीं पहुंचा। सभी अपने घरों और निजी स्थानों पर बैठे थे और उम्मीदवारों व कार्यकर्ताओं से फोन पर मतगणना का फीडबैक लेते रहे। इस दौरान कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष सईद अंसारी, प्रो. अयूब खान, राजेंद्रसिंह सोलंकी के अलावा जिला कांग्रेस व ब्लॉक कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों सहित तमाम नेता फोन से अपने कार्यकर्ताओं से संपर्क में थे।

निर्दलीय ललित 775 वोट से जीते, सामने 6 प्रत्याशी, कुल वोट भी इनके बराबर नहीं
निगम चुनाव में कुल 16 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने जीत हासिल की। जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा वोटों से दक्षिण निगम के वार्ड 64 से ललित कुमार ने भाजपा के विनोद प्रजापत को 775 वोटों से पराजित किया। उन्हें कुल 1369 मत मिले। उनके सामने खड़े 6 प्रत्याशी थे। जिनके कुल वोट भी ललित कुमार के बराबर नहीं थे।

सबसे युवा जीत
उत्तर: वार्ड 56 से पूजा चौधरी (23)
दक्षिण : वार्ड-10 से 23 वर्षीय निर्दलीय हेमलता परिहार और वार्ड-13 से 23 वर्षीय कांग्रेस की रागिनी शर्मा
सबसे उम्रदराज जीत
उत्तर: वार्ड-59 से 71 वर्षीय कांग्रेस के रणजीत सिंह
दक्षिण : वार्ड-58 से 68 वर्षीय कांग्रेस के गणपतसिंह चौहान

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें