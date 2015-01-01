पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोधपुर में गैंगवार जैसे हाल:मणिपुर से आई अफीम तस्करी लूटने के मामले में दो की हत्या, तीसरा लापता, दो घायल अस्पताल में भर्ती

जोधपुर12 मिनट पहले
गैंगवार में घायल अवस्था में पहुंचे युवक
  • मारकर अस्पताल के सामने फैंक गए एक का शव, दूसरे का बोरुंदा गांव में
  • क्षेत्र में जाट समाज आक्रोशित, जोधपुर में दो हत्याओं से सनसनी

जोधपुर में अफीम की तस्करी के मामले में दो जनों की हत्या कर दी गई है। एक दिन पहले घर से अगवा करके इनमें एक को मारकर मेडीप्लस अस्पताल के पास फैंक दिया तो दूसरे का शव निकटवर्ती बोरुंदा गांव के पास। शुरूआती जांच में पता चला है कि मणीपुर से आई अफीम की एक खैप को इन दोनों मृतकों ने लूट लिया था, ऐसे में दूसरे गुट ने आक्रोश में आकर इनका अपहरण करके हत्या कर दी।
पुलिस के अनुसार डांगियावास से पांच लोगों का घर से अपहरण किया गया था। अपहरण करने वालों ने मणीपुर से अफीम मंगवाई थी लेकिन इन लोगों ने बीच में ही लूटपाट करके अफीम अपने कब्जे में कर ली। इससे आक्रोशित होकर सामने वाले पक्ष ने घर से उठा लिया। परिजन कल रात से उन्हें ढूंढ रहे थे, अचानक पता चला कि एक का शव मेडीप्लस अस्पताल के पास फैंका गया है। पुलिस को इस आशय की सूचना मिली तो मौके पर पहुंची। बाद में पता चला कि बोरुंदा गांव में भी एक युवक का शव मिला है। पड़ताल करने पर पता चला कि दोनों मृतक मित्र थे। इसके अलावा दो अन्य युवक घायल अवस्था में मिले है, जिनका अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। एक युवक अभी भी लापता है। दरअसल, कुछ पांच लोगों को उनके घरों से उठाया गया था। अब तक जिनकी मौत की पुष्टि हुइ है उनके नाम महेंद्र व भैराराम है। गुरुवार सुबह नारनाडी स्थित एक मंदिर के पास में दूदे खां घायलावस्था में पड़ा मिला। उसे मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। वह फिलहाल बयान देने की स्थिति में नहीं है। अपहृर्त श्रवण व कंवराराम गायब थे। बताया जाता है कि श्रवण मारपीट में कुछ जख्मी होने पर पुलिस ने उसे कब्जे में लिया है, जबकि कंवराराम का अभी अतापता नहीं है।
पुलिस जोड़ रही है कडिय़ां
उधर, पुलिस यह कड़ी जोडऩे में लगी है कि मणिपुर से अफीम किसके पास आनी थी? किसने अफीम को लूटा और बाद में अपहरण करके हत्या किसने की। पुलिस ने स्पष्ट रूप से अभी किसी का नाम नहीं लिया है लेकिन कुछ गैंग पर पुलिस को शक है। इन लोगों के घरों व ठिकानों पर दबिश दी जा रही है।

हनुमान बेनीवाल भी हुए सक्रिय
लोजपा सुप्रीमो व नागौर के सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल इस मामले में सक्रिय हो गए हैं। बेनीवाल ने ट्विट करके कहा है कि पुलिस तुरंत एक्शन लें तथा हत्या करने वालों को गिरफ्तार करें।

गुरुवार को जोधपुर एमडीएम अस्पताल के आगे मॉर्चरी पर एकत्र जाट समाज के लोग फोटो : डी.लाल. जांगिड़
जाट समाज का प्रदर्शन, शहर में सनसनी
जाट समाज से जुड़े कई लोग शहर के मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल में जुट गए। साथ ही जल्द ही हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी मांग करते हुए डांगियवास पुलिस थाना प्रभारी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग। शहर में इस घटना की जानकारी आग की तरह फैलने से सनसनी हो गई।
पुलिस की टीमों ने दी दबिश
कमिश्नेट पुलिस के साथ ही जिला ग्रामीण पुलिस के सहयोग से लोहावट और इसके आस पास के गांवों में दबिशें दी जा रही है। संदिज्ध लग रहे तस्करों की तलाश चल रही है। दोपहर तक पुलिस किसी को पकडऩे में सफल नहीं हो पाई।

