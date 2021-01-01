पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीन अभियान का 14वां सत्र:जिले में अब तक 22014 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों का हुआ टीकाकरण

जोधपुर3 घंटे पहले
उम्मेद अस्पताल में पूर्व कर्मचारी को वैक्सीन लगाई। - Dainik Bhaskar
उम्मेद अस्पताल में पूर्व कर्मचारी को वैक्सीन लगाई।
  • 16 साइट, 1305 लक्ष्य, 1214 को वैक्सीन

कोरोना वैक्सीन अभियान के 14वें सत्र में मंगलवार को 16 साइट पर 1305 के लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध 1214 हेल्थ वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। 11 शहरी और 5 ग्रामीण चिकित्सा संस्थानों पर वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। आरसीएचओ डॉ. कौशल दवे ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक 22,014 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को कोविड टीकाकरण किया जा चुका है।

मंगलवार को 16 साइटों पर वैक्सीन सत्र आयोजित किया गया। इसमें एम्स में चार पर 320, एमडीएमएच में चार पर 367, एमजीएच में 96, उम्मेद में 60, रेजिडेंसी सीएचसी में 154, पीएचसी सोमेश्वर में 117, सीएचसी सेतावा में 28, सीएचसी देचू में 8, पीएचसी कापरड़ा में 30, पीएचसी बाला में 34 के वैक्सीन लगाई गई।
आज एमडीएमएच में एमबीबीएस 2020 बैच के स्टूडेंट्स को लगेगी वैक्सीन
फरवरी से शुरू हुए 2020 बैच की क्लासेज के साथ ही बुधवार को बैच के सभी स्टूडेंट्स के एमडीएमएच में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। जानकारी के अनुसार अभी तक 250 में से 90 को वैक्सीनेट किया जा चुका है।

