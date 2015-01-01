पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में अभ्यर्थियों के रहने, खाने-पीने की व्यवस्था में जुटे समाज

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
अपणायत के नाम से देशभर में मशहूर सूर्यनगरी में शुक्रवार से रविवार तक हजारों अभ्यर्थी पुलिस कांस्टेबल प्रतियोगी परीक्षा देने पहुंचेंगे। ऐसे में इन्हें रहनेे, खाने-पीने जैसी मूलभूत समस्या ना हो, इसलिए हर समाज ने अपने सामुदायिक भवन और नोहरे अभ्यर्थियों के ठहरने और भोजन के लिए खोल दिए हैं।

यहां तक उनके परीक्षा केंद्रों तक आने-जाने और लोकेशन बताने के लिए भी समाज के लोग आगे आए हैं। कोरोना काल में अभ्यर्थियों के सोशल डिस्टेंस की पूरी पालना करने के साथ हैंड वॉश, सेनेटाइजर और मास्क की भी व्यवस्था की गई है।

शाकद्वीपीय ब्राह्मण समाज ने दिया भवन
शाकद्वीपीय ब्राह्मण समाज ने रातानाडा स्थित सूर्य प्रतिष्ठान में अभ्यर्थियों के लिए निशुल्क ठहरने, खाने-पीने की व्यवस्था की है। समाज ने अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा केंद्र पर लाने ले जाने के लिए भी विशेष टीम लगाई है। इसके लिए राकेश शर्मा, संदीप, दीनदयाल, नरेंद्र शर्मा, सीपी शर्मा, शैलेंद्र कौशिक, हेमंत, मनीष सेवाएं दे रहे हैं।

गौतम सभा ने भी किया रहने का बंदोबस्त
गुर्जर गौड़ ब्राह्मण समाज की ओर जूना खेड़ापति बालाजी मंदिर के पीछे चीरघर में श्री गौतम सभा भवन में निशुल्क रहने, खाने-पीने की व्यवस्था की गई है। इसके लिए सभा के अध्यक्ष माधोप्रकाश जाजड़ा, दुष्यंत राणेजा सहित पूरी टीम सेवाएं दे रही हैं।

सर्वब्राह्मण अभ्यर्थियों के ठहरने की व्यवस्था
दाधीच ब्राह्मण समाज ने माता का थान महर्षि दधीचि भवन में अभ्यर्थियों के लिए रविवार तक निशुल्क रहने, खाने-पीने और परिवहन की व्यवस्था की है। इसमें दिव्य धाम गादीपति संत भरत महाराज, पवन आसोपा, प्रेमशंकर आचार्य, श्री किशन भेड़ा, महेंद्र टाइगर, सत्यनारायण रिणवा, सत्यनारायण खांगटा आदि विशेष सेवाएं दे रहे हैं।

