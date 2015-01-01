पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:सोइंतरा अस्पताल एक नर्सिंग व दो सफाईकर्मियों के भरोसे

सोइंतराएक घंटा पहले
प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सोइंतरा में अव्यवस्थाओं का बोलबाला है। लगभग 10 पद खाली पड़े हैं। चिकित्साधिकारी डॉ धीरज बिस्सा का ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ शेरगढ़ पर प्रमोशन हो गया। इसके बाद प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में मरीजों को देखने वाला डॉक्टर नहीं है। एक नर्सिंगकर्मी है और दो साफ सफाई वाले। सर्दी के मौसम में छोटी मोटी बीमारियों की दवा देने वाला भी कोई डॉक्टर नहीं है।

अब आसपास के लोगों को जानकारी हो गई है कि यहां डॉक्टर नहीं है। ऐसे में पूरे दिन अस्पताल में सन्नाटा पसरा है। हालांकि फिर भी अनजान लोग पहुंच ही जाते हैं। ओपीडी में रोजाना 30 से 35 मरीज इलाज कराने पहुंच रहे हैं। डॉक्टर नहीं होने से उन्हें भी निराश लौटना पड़ रहा है। दो महीने से चिकित्साधिकारी की कुर्सी खाली पड़ी है।

क्षेत्र की महिलाओं को डिलेवरी के लिए अत्यधिक परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। महिला चिकित्सकों की कमी के चलते प्रसूताएं और मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़ हो रहा है।सबसे ज्यादा गर्भवती महिलाओं को परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है।
ये पद खाली

मेडिकल ऑफिसर, आयुष चिकित्सक, एलएचबी, जीएनएम, आयुष नर्स, लैब टेक्निशियन,एएनएमआदि के पद खाली पड़े हैं। यहां पर सुविधा के नाम पर मात्र सफेद भवन खड़ा है।

कई गांवों के बीच अस्पताल
सोइंतरा के आस पास प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र नहीं होने से हनवंत नगर,चकडेर,पतासर,बलाऊ,माडपुरा,जाटी भांडू, आदि गांवों से मरीज आते हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉ धीरज बिस्सा ने बताया कि आज दूसरा नर्सिंगकर्मी लगाया है। जल्द ही नए डॉक्टर की नियुक्ति की जाएगी। सरपंच गोविंदसिंह ने बताया कि सीएमएचओ से बात कर डॉक्टर लगाए जाएंगे।

