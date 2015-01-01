पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आदेश:महापौर चुनाव में बंद रहा सोजती गेट का बाजार, आज उप महापौर चुनाव के चलते भी नहीं खुलेंगी दुकानें

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर निगम उत्तर के महापौर चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को मतदान के चलते सोजती गेट स्थित निगम कार्यालय के चारों तरफ की दुकानें दोपहर तक बंद रही। बिना पूर्व सूचना के दुकानें बंद करवाने से क्षेत्र के व्यापारियों और लोगों को भी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। बुधवार को उप महापौर पद के लिए मतदान होगा।

इसके चलते बुधवार को भी दोपहर तक निगम उत्तर भवन के चारों तरफ की दुकानें बंद रहेंगी। इस संबंध में एसीपी (सेंट्रल) देरावरसिंह ने बताया कि चुनाव प्रक्रिया के तहत मतदान केंद्र के आसपास किसी भी तरह की भीड़ नहीं हो सकती है।

सुरक्षा कारणों को देखते हुए बुधवार को भी सोजती गेट बाटा तिराहा से पुलिस चौकी तक यानी निगम भवन के चारों तरफ के रास्तों पर लोगों के जुटने पर पाबंदी रहेगी। हालांकि, दुपहिया वाहनों को आवागमन की अनुमति दी जा रही है। इन इलाकों में यातायात व्यवस्था को वैकल्पिक रास्तों पर डायवर्ट कर सुचारु करने के लिए 8 जगहों पर अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल भी तैनात किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें