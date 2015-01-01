पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:कभी डोंगल नहीं तो कभी सर्वर डाउन, 15 दिन तक नहीं मिल रहे जन्म-मृत्यु प्रमाण-पत्र

  • आरओ चतुर्थ की लापरवाही से 1 माह में लंबित हो गए थे 1500 प्रमाण पत्र, अब सर्वर की प्राॅब्लम से परेशानी
  • प्रमाण-पत्र जारी करने की ऑनलाइन व्यवस्था के बाद भी दोनों निगम में पेंडेंसी 15 दिनों तक बढ़ी

राज्य सरकार नगरीय निकायों में जनता से जुड़ी कुछ सुविधाओं को ऑनलाइन करते हुए घऱ बैठे जन्म-मृत्यु व मैरिज प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने की बात कह रही है लेकिन इसकी हकीकत कुछ अलग ही है। अपने पिता का मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र लेने के लिए चक्कर काटने वाले संदीप ने बताया कि उसने 15 दिन पहले आवेदन किया था, लेकिन अभी तक प्रमाण पत्र जारी नहीं हो पाया।

उसे पूना लौटना है, लेकिन मृत्यु प्रमाण पत्र नहीं मिलने के कारण 4 दिन के लिए कार्यक्रम स्थगित करना पड़ गया। संदीप एक अकेला ऐसा नहीं, ऐसे सैकड़ों लोग हैं जो जन्म-मृत्यु या फिर मैरिज पंजीयन के लिए आवेदन करने के 10-10 दिन बाद भी प्रमाण पत्र लेने के लिए भटक रहे हैं। जोधपुर के उत्तर व दक्षिण निगम आवेदन करने वालों को प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने में 15 से 20 दिन का समय लगा रही हैं। इसका मुख्य कारण दोनों ही निगम के लिए एक डोंगल (डिजीटल हस्ताक्षर) और एक-एक काउंटर का होना है। इसके चलते उक्त अधिकारी के अ‌वकाश पर जाने पर प्रमाण पत्र हस्ताक्षर के लिए अटके पड़े रहते हैं। वहीं आए दिन सर्वर डाउन की समस्या से भी लंबित आवेदनों की समस्या में इजाफा होता रहता है। दो दिन से सर्वर डाउन हाेने से दोनों ही निगमों में लंबित आवेदनों की संख्या 200-250 के पार पहुंच गई है।

एक माह पूर्व निगम के सहायक राजस्व अधिकारी के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद उनका कामकाज देखने वाले एक राजस्व अधिकारी की लापरवाही से दोनों ही निगम में जन्म-मृत्यु व मैरिज पंजीयन के 1500 से 2000 आवेदन लंबित हो गए थे, लेकिन बाद में महापौर उत्तर कुंती देवड़ा परिहार व महापौर दक्षिण वनिता सेठ के इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेने और तत्कालीन आयुक्त रोहिताश्वसिंह तोमर ने लंबित आवेदनों को त्वरित निपटाने की फटकार के बाद लंबित आवेदनों में कमी आ गई थी, लेकिन यहां बड़ा सवाल यह है जब यह व्यवस्था ऑनलाइन है तो फिर आवेदन करने वालों को 24 या 48 घंटे के भीतर प्रमाण पत्र क्यों नहीं मिलता? क्यों उसे 10-10 निगम कार्यालय के चक्कर लगाने पर मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है?

एक या दो दिन में क्यों नहीं मिलते

  • निगम में जन्म-मृत्यु व मैरिज पंजीयन करवाने वालों को एक या दो दिन प्रमाण पत्र क्यों नहीं जारी किए जा रहे हैं? ऐसी क्या परिस्थितियां हैं जो एक व्यक्ति को प्रमाण पत्र के लिए 10-15 दिन तक चक्कर काटने पर मजबूर कर रही हैं। प्रभावशाली लोग तो हाथों-हाथ प्रमाण पत्र ले लेते हैं तो आम लोगों को प्रमाण पत्र जारी करने में इतने दिन क्यों लग रहे हैं? - गणपतसिंह चौहान, नेता प्रतिपक्ष, निगम दक्षिण
  • मेरे संज्ञान में जब यह मामला आया तो दक्षिण निगम के लंबित आवेदनों को तुरंत निस्तारण कर प्रमाण पत्र जारी कर दिए, लेकिन बाद में मालूम चला कि उत्तर निगम को सोजती गेट और सोजती गेट से वापस पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज परिसर में शिफ्ट करने के दौरान आवेदन फिर से लंबित हो गए। पता करने पर मालूम चला कि सर्वर डाउन होने से 300 आवेदन लंबित है, इसे 24 घंटे में जारी करने का कहा हैं। - वनिता सेठ, महापौर निगम दक्षिण
