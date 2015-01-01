पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना महाभारी:धंधा नहीं होने के बहाना बना जेल चले गए बेटे बूढ़ी मां को भरण-पोषण का पैसा नहीं दिया

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
विधवा मां एसडीएम के पास पहुंची, एसडीएम ने बेटे को बुलाया तो बेटे ने कहा कि धंधा बंद है और 50 लाख रुपए का कर्ज भी हो गया है
  • बेटों ने 389 बूढ़े माता-पिता का भरण-पोषण बंद कर दिया, जिंदगी, अब बोझ बन गई
  • कोरोनाकाल में 70 वृद्धों ने केस किए

माता-पिता जब बूढ़े हो जाए और बेटों पर आश्रित हो जाए तो जिंदगी बोझ लगने ही लगती है, लेकिन कोरोना के इन 9 महीनों में तो यह हालात कहर बन गए हैं। भरण-पोषण का पैसा बंद किया तो सब-डिविजनल मजिस्ट्रेट (एसडीएम) ने तलब करना शुरू किया, बेटों ने जेल जाना तय कर लिया और जेल चले भी गए, परंतु बूढ़े माता-पिता के भरण पोषण का पैसा नहीं दिया।

इन मामलों में कोरोनाकाल के कारण धंधे बंद होने तथा बेरोजगारी के बहाने गढ़े गए हैं। जोधपुर के सब-डिविजनल मजिस्ट्रेट कहते हैं कि बेटे पैसा देने को ही तैयार नहीं है तो वे भी लाचार हैं, आए दिन वृद्ध परिजनों की दास्तां सुनते हैं। वे कहते हैं कि जोधपुर शहर में ही 389 वरिष्ठ नागरिक भरण-पोषण अधिनियम के तहत भटक रहे हैं और कोरोनाकाल के इन 9 महीनों में 70 केस उनके सामने आए हैं यानि हर महीने लगभग 8 केस आ चुके हैं और हर माह में यह सिलसिला बढ़ ही रहा है।

राजस्थान सरकार ने वरिष्ठ नागरिक भरण-पोषण अधिनियम के तहत वृद्ध परिजनों के भरण-पोषण का कानून बना रखा है। जो बेटे अपने माता-पिता को घर से निकाल चुके हैं या खुद दूसरी जगह रहते हैं और उनके परिजनों की आजिविका चलाने का कोई स्त्रोत नहीं है, वे डिस्ट्रिक्ट मजिस्ट्रेट (कलेक्टर) व सब-डिविजनल मजिस्ट्रेट (एसडीएम) कोर्ट में यह केस लगा सकते हैं।
कोर्ट की चौखट पर बेबस मां: जानें, कैसे जी रही हैं बूढ़ी मां
जेल चला गया लेकिन 7000 रुपए महीना नहीं दिया
महामंदिर एरिया में धीरेंद्र सोनी अपने पिता के घर में रहता है। पिता का निधन हो गया, विधवा मां मकान की ऊपरी मंजिल में अलग रहती है। वह अपनी मां को भरण-पोषण के 7000 रुपए मासिक देता था, लेकिन लॉकडाउन के बाद से उसने पैसा देना बंद कर दिया।

विधवा मां एसडीएम के पास पहुंची, एसडीएम ने बेटे को बुलाया तो बेटे ने कहा कि धंधा बंद है और 50 लाख रुपए का कर्ज भी हो गया है। ऐसे में वह भरण-पोषण का पैसा नहीं दे सकता। जब उसे कहा कि ऐसा नहीं करने पर उसे जेल जाना पड़ सकता है तो वह जेल भी चला गया।
रोज पीटता है, कहता है पैसा नहीं है कहां से खिलाए
घोड़ों के चौक में रहने वाली 66 वर्षीय मीना चौधरी एसडीएम हनुमानसिंह की टेबल को पकड़ कर बड़ी मुश्किल से खड़ी हो पा रही थी। मुंह पर मास्क लगा था जो आंसुओं से भीग गया था। उसने बताया कि पति का एक साल पहले निधन हो गया था। करीब 32 साल का बेटा हिमांशु है जो उसके साथ अक्सर मारपीट करता है और भरण-पोषण भी नहीं कर रहा है। वह उसे घर से भी निकालने का प्रयास कर रहा है। मीना भरण-पोषण के लिए पाबंद कराने के लिए आई थी। हिमांशु की स्थिति ऐसी है कि कोरोनाकाल में वह बेरोजगार है, ट्यूशन भी नहीं है।
इसलिए भी मजबूर हैं बूढ़े माता-पिता

पुलिस अफसरों की अनदेखी
जैसे ही एसडीएम कोर्ट में वरिष्ठ नागरिक भरण-पोषण का केस लगाता है, वहां से संबंधित थानाधिकारी को संरक्षण अधिकारी नियुक्त किया जाता है। संरक्षण अधिकारी की ही जिम्मेदारी होती है कि वह मारपीट से बचाए और नोटिस तामील करवा कर भरण-पोषण दिलाए। लेकिन पिछले नौ माह से संरक्षण अधिकारी बिल्कुल ध्यान नहीं दे रहे, वृद्ध थानों के चक्कर लगा रहे हैं।
पारिवारिक विवादों में फंसे
जोधपुर के 389 केस में से 176 केस ऐसें है जिनमें पारिवारिक विवाद भी सामने आए हैं। माता-पिता अथवा अकेली मां या पिता ने अपनी संपत्ती एक बेटे को दे दी। उस बेटे ने संपत्ती मिलते ही किनारा कर लिया तब दूसरे बेटे और बेटियों ने माता-पिता से यह केस लगवा कर भरण-पोषण का दावा करवा दिया। यानि इस कानून का दुरुपयोग भी हो रहा है।
साल भर से नोटिस ही तामील नहीं कराते

  • हमारे यहां कोरोनाकाल में लॉकडाउन के बाद अब तक 70 केस भरण-पोषण के दर्ज हुए हैं। दिक्कत यह है कि पुलिस एक-एक साल से नोटिस ही तामील नहीं करवा रही इसलिए अब तक 300 से ज्यादा केस पेंडिंग पड़े हैं। पुलिस कमिश्नर को भी पत्र लिख कर आग्रह किए हैं कि नोटिस समय पर तामील कराए जाएं। - हनुमानसिंह, एसडीएम जोधपुर।
