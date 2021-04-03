पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:घर के आगे टांके पर खड़ा होकर पेड़ के पत्ते खा रहा था ऊंट वजन ज्यादा होने से पटि्टयां टूटी, 4 घंटे फंसा रहा निरीह पशु

नौसर4 घंटे पहले
मेघवालों की ढाणियों में धलराम मेघवाल के घर के आगे बने टांके में देर रात एक ऊंट गिर गया। घरवाले सुबह उठे तब पता चला। ऊंट टांके में फंसा देख पड़ोसियों को बुलाया। उन्होंने बताया कि टांके पास नीम के पत्ते खाते समय ऊंट का भार टांके की पटि्टयां सह नहीं पाई।

पटि्टयां टूटने के साथ ही ऊंट भी टांके में जा गिरा। टांका करीब 8 से 10 फीट गहरा था लेकिन चौड़ा कम होने से ऊंट उसमें फंस गया। रस्सियों के सहारे उसे बाहर निकालने का प्रयास किया गया लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। इसके बाद टांके की दीवार को तोड़ी। फिर अंदर मिट्टी डालते-डालते ऊंट को बाहर लाया गया। टांके में पानी होने से काफी परेशानी भी हुई।

