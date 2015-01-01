पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जन आंदोलन अभियान:ऑफिस व दुकानों में कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना पर मिलेगा स्टार कैंपेन सम्मान

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बरकतुल्लाह खान स्टेडियम के बाहर महापौर ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर तांगा रैली को रवाना किया।
  • निकली तांगा रैली, 500 मास्क वितरित

केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की ओर से कोरोना को लेकर जारी गाइडलाइन की शत-प्रतिशत पालना करने वाले सरकारी कार्यालयों के साथ-साथ निजी व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों को जिला प्रशासन मिशन जीवन रक्षा के तहत स्टार कैंपेन के नाम पर सम्मानित करेगा। इसके लिए शुक्रवार को ऐसे सरकारी ऑफिस व निजी प्रतिष्ठान का आकस्मिक निरीक्षण भी किया।

इस दौरान दो प्रतिष्ठानों को स्टार कैंपेन में सम्मनित करने का निर्णय लिया गया। इधर, वर्षों पहले लोगों के परिवहन का मुख्य साधन रहे तांगों पर कोरोना जागरूकता से संबंधित बैनर लगाकर रैली निकाली गई। यह तांगा रैली बरकतुल्लाह खान स्टेडियम से जालोरी गेट पर संपन्न हुई। महापौर दक्षिण वनिता सेठ ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रैली को रवाना किया।

वहीं, पर्यटन विभाग और नगर निगम के संयुक्त तत्वाधान में मंडोर गार्डन में मास्क वितरित किए गए। पर्यटन अधिकारी सरिता फिड़ौदा, सहायक पर्यटन अधिकारी अनिल लोल ने पीएफ जवानों के साथ मिलकर 500 से अधिक मास्क वितरित किए। तांगा रैली को रवाना करने के बाद महापौर सेठ ने कहा कि निगम और जिला प्रशासन के इस प्रयास के साथ हम सभी लोगों को सकारात्मक भागीदारी निभानी चाहिए। आयुक्त दक्षिण अमित यादव ने कहा कि जनता के सहयोग के कारण ही जन आंदोलन अभियान सफल हो रहा है।
प्रतिष्ठानों का किया निरीक्षण
जिला प्रशासन व निगम की ओर से मिशन जीवन रक्षा के तहत शुरू किए गए स्टार कैंपेन कार्यक्रम के तहत शुक्रवार को जिला कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह ने कमेटी सदस्यों के साथ भाटी चौराहे पर फ्रेश एंड ग्रीन और 15 एडी शॉप का निरीक्षण किया और कोरोना रोकथाम को लेकर उनकी ओर से बरती जा रही एहतियात व सावधानियों का निरीक्षण किया।

कलेक्टर ने बताया कि यहां आने वाले ग्राहकों को हाथ सेनेटाइज करवाने के बाद तापमान जांचकर ही प्रवेश दिया जा रहा है और निर्धारित संख्या से अधिक ग्राहकों को प्रवेश नहीं दिया जा रहा है। दोनों प्रतिष्ठानों को स्टार कैंपेन प्रोग्राम के तहत स्टार प्रतीक देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें