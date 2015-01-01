पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कुड़ी भगतासनी आवासीय योजना:मकान का कब्जा समय पर नहीं देने पर लगाए 3 हजार के हर्जाने को राज्य उपभोक्ता आयोग ने किया 30 हजार

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान हाउसिंग बोर्ड की कुड़ी भगतासनी आवासीय योजना में मकान का कब्जा समय पर नहीं देने के मामले में दायर अपील को आंशिक रूप से स्वीकार करते हुए राज्य उपभोक्ता विवाद प्रतितोष आयोग सर्किट बेंच जोधपुर ने 3 हजार रुपए के हर्जाने को बढ़ाकर 30 हजार रुपए कर दिया। मामले के अनुसार धनरूपमल सुराणा की ओर से दायर अपील में बताया गया कि अपीलार्थी ने वर्ष 2014 में हाउसिंग बोर्ड की कुड़ी भगतासनी आवासीय योजना में मकान आवंटन के लिए प्रार्थना पत्र पेश किया।

पंजीकरण योजना के साथ दी गई बुकलेट में मकानों के निर्माण व सुविधाओं आदि का विस्तृत विवरण था। हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने मकान की लागत 9 लाख 7 हजार 200 रुपए व सर्विस चार्ज 27 हजार 216 रुपए सहित कुल 9 लाख 34 हजार 416 रुपए वसूले जो बुकलेट में लिखित कीमत से 25 प्रतिशत अधिक है। साथ ही मकान भी समय पर तैयार करके नहीं दिया।

जिला मंच ने अतिरिक्त देरी से कब्जा दिए जाने को सेवा में कमी तो माना है, लेकिन इस मद में केवल 3 हजार रुपए ही क्षतिपूर्ति के रूप में दिलाए जाने का आदेश दिया है, जो कि अनुपातिक दृष्टि से न्यायोचित माने जाने योग्य नहीं हैं। राज्य आयोग ने कहा कि अपीलार्थी की ओर से यथासंभव समय-समय पर जो देय राशि की गणना की गई, ऐसी स्थिति में निश्चित रूप से परिवादी ने अपनी ओर से जमा कराने वाली राशि जमा करा दी, जिसका लाभ आवासन मंडल द्वारा उठाया गया। ऐसी स्थिति में प्रकरण के तथ्यों व परिस्थितियों में अनुपातिक दृष्टि से यदि आकलन किया जाए तो 3 हजार रुपए के स्थान पर 30 हजार रुपए की क्षतिपूर्ति दिलाया जाना अपीलार्थी को राहत देगा।

आयोग के सदस्य अतुल कुमार चटर्जी व संजय टाक ने अपील को अंशत: स्वीकार कर हाउसिंग बोर्ड से कहा कि अपीलार्थी को क्षतिपूर्ति की राशि 30 हजार रुपए वर्ष 2014 से अदायगी तक 9 प्रतिशत वार्षिक दर से ब्याज के साथ अदा करें। सीड मनी पर तथाकथित अवधि 22 माह का अतिरिक्त ब्याज 5 प्रतिशत वार्षिक की दर से गणना करते हुए ब्याज की राशि एवं परिवाद व्यय पेटे 3 हजार रुपए भी अदा करें।

