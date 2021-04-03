पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:जेएनवीयू की 39 बीघा जमीन जेडीए को देने के विरोध में स्टूडेंट्स ने दुकानों पर जाकर मांगी भीख

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
स्टूडेंट्स के साथ नई सड़क पर विवि को आर्थिक संकट से बचाने के लिए भीख मांगते रविंद्र सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
स्टूडेंट्स के साथ नई सड़क पर विवि को आर्थिक संकट से बचाने के लिए भीख मांगते रविंद्र सिंह।
  • स्टूडेंट्स ने कहा- जब तक विवि जमीन देने का फैसला नहीं बदलता, तब तक जारी रहेगा आंदोलन
  • लाठियां फटकारने की पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा व मंत्री शेखावत ने निंदा की

जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय की 39 बीघा जमीन को जेडीए को देने के विरोध में जेएनवीयू के स्टूडेंट्स ने नई सड़क पर दुकान-दुकान जाकर भीख मांगी। उनका कहना था कि यूनिवर्सिटी आर्थिक संकट में है, हम भीख मांगकर राशि एकत्र कर विश्वविद्यालय को देंगे ताकि आर्थिक संकट में उनकी मदद हो सके। वहीं छात्रों पर हुई लाठीचार्ज का पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे व जलशक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने निंदा की।

जेएनवीयू छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष रविंद्र सिंह भाटी के नेतृत्व में विरोध प्रदर्शन के बाद भी जेएनवीयू की सिंडिकेट में विश्वविद्यालय की 39 बीघा जमीन जेडीए को देने पर सैद्धांतिक सहमति दे दी गई। स्टूडेंट्स ने जमीन देने का फैसला नहीं बदलने तक आंदोलन जारी रखने का निर्णय लिया है। जेएनवीयू के छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष भाटी के नेतृत्व में स्टूडेंट्स गुरुवार दोपहर नई सड़क पहुंचे और वहां एक-एक दुकान जाकर विश्वविद्यालय की मदद के लिए भीख मांगी। इस मौके छात्र-छात्राएं हाथों में विश्वविद्यालय विरोधी तख्तियां लिए हुए साथ चल रही थीं।

भाटी ने कहा कि जब तक विश्वविद्यालय अपना निर्णय नहीं बदलता, हमारा आंदोलन जारी रहेगा। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राजे ने विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर जेएनवीयू में प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों पर पुलिस द्वारा लाठीचार्ज की घटना को बेहद निंदनीय बताया है। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा कि छात्र बेहतर भारत के निर्माता हैं, जिनके मुद्दे लाठी से नहीं, बल्कि संवाद से हल होने चाहिए।

राज्य सरकार घटना की निष्पक्ष जांच करवाए तथा छात्रों की मांगों का निस्तारण करे। केंद्रीय जलशक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने भी सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से छात्रों के साथ हुई बर्बरता की निंदा की। उन्होंने कहा कि यह घटना केवल निंदनीय नहीं है, यह दमन है। उन्होंने कहा कि छात्र वहां हंगामा करने और देश विरोधी नारे लगाने के लिए नहीं पहुंचे थे। वे अपनी मांगें रख रहे थे।

इस पर पुलिस बुलाकर लाठीचार्ज करना एक राजनीतिक हथकंडा है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया है कि विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन और पुलिस मिले हुए हैं। घायल छात्रों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना है। उनका शीघ्र और उचित उपचार होना चाहिए, मैं स्वयं इसका ध्यान रखूंगा। केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि इस मामले को लेकर अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के छात्र नेताओं से मिलकर पूरी जानकारी लेंगे, जवाबदेह जो भी है, उसे जवाब तो देना ही होगा।

लाठियां चलाने के विरोध में एबीवीपी ने दिया धरना, किया सद‌्बुद्धि यज्ञ
अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद की ओर से जेएनवीयू में निर्दोष छात्रों पर लाठियां चलाने एवं जेएनवीयू की जमीन जेडीए को देने के विरोध में धरना दिया गया। एबीवीपी के महानगर मंत्री प्राण जोशी ने बताया कि बुधवार को जेएनवीयू में किए गए शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन के दौरान विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन के इशारे पर विद्यार्थियों पर लाठियां चलाई गईं, जिसमें अनेक छात्र-छात्राएं चोटिल हुए। इसके विरोध में विद्यार्थी परिषद के कार्यकर्ता बुधवार रात से जेएनवीयू हैड ऑफिस के बाहर धरने पर हैं। साथ ही धरनास्थल पर सद्बुद्धि यज्ञ किया गया।

जोशी ने बताया कि एबीवीपी विश्वविद्यालय की 39 एकड़ जमीन जेडीए को सौंपने के आदेश को तुरंत निरस्त करने की मांग कर रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि मांगें नहीं मानने तक धरना जारी रहेगा। धरने पर ऋतु बोराणा, खुशबू देवड़ा, नैनी विश्नोई, रश्मि, अविनाश खारा, देवेंद्र पाल सिंह, मयंक शर्मा, अभिमन्यु सारण, राजवीर सिंह बांता, उर्मित शर्मा, तरुण, निखिल आदि छात्र बैठे।

