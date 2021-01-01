पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपना घर:जो भवन निर्माण अनुमति 7 दिन में मिलती, ‘प्रमाणित फोटोकॉपी’ अनिवार्यता से डेढ़ माह तक लग रहे चक्कर

जोधपुर3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: राजेश त्रिवेदी
  • आम आदमी का सपना पूरा करने में सरकार तो सुविधा दे रही, अफसर यूं अटका रहे...

एक ओर ताे केंद्र से लेकर राज्य सरकार तक का फोकस हर परिवार के अपने घर को संभव करने पर है, वहीं नगर निगम के नए नियम आम आदमी के इस सपने में दुश्वारियां पैदा कर रहे हैं। जी हां, कोई भी व्यक्ति अगर अपना घर बनाना चाहता है तो उसे सबसे पहले नगर-निगम से निर्माण अनुमति लेनी होती है। इसके लिए उसे जमीन के चैनल डॉक्यूमेंट की फोटोकॉपी के साथ एक शपथपत्र देना होता था।

इस शपथ पत्र में लिखा होता था कि- आवेदन के साथ दिए सभी दस्तावेजों की फोटोकॉपी पूर्णतया सही है, अगर इसमें कुछ गड़बड़ी मिलती है तो इस पर अनुमति रद्द की जा सकती है। सामान्यत: आवेदन लगाने पर 7-10 दिन में निर्माण अनुमति मिल जाती थी। हाल ही में नगर निगम के विधि अधिकारियों ने इस प्रक्रिया में दस्तावेजों की प्रमाणित प्रतिलिपि लगाने को अनिवार्य कर दिया।

इस बाध्यता ने लोगों के लिए नई ही परेशानियां पैदा कर दी हैं। अब अगर किसी व्यक्ति ने प्लॉट 8 बार बिकने के बाद खरीदा है तो उसे 8 रजिस्ट्री की प्रमाणित फोटोकॉपी पेश करना अनिवार्य होगा। इन 8 रजिस्ट्री का रिकॉर्ड जोधपुर, बीकानेर या अजमेर में से कहीं भी हो सकता है। अब इन्हें वहां जाकर ढूंढने में प्लॉट मालिक के समय और ताकत तो लगते ही हैं, साथ ही प्रत्येक फोटोकॉपी के 250 रु. से अलग लगते हैं।

इतना समय, धन और एनर्जी लगाने के बाद ही प्लॉट मालिक भवन निर्माण अनुमति का आवेदन लगा सकता है। इस पूरी प्रक्रिया में आराम से एक से डेढ़ माह लग जाते हैं। यही कारण है कि नगर निगम में अब भवन निर्माण अनुमति की कई फाइलें प्रमाणित फोटोकॉपी नहीं होने से अटक गई हैं। नगर निगम को मिलने वाला रेवेन्यू भी अब रुककर आ रहा है।

क्या होता था; आवेदन के साथ चैनल डॉक्यूमेंट (फोटोकॉपी) व शपथ-पत्र लेते, जरूरत होती तो मूल दस्तावेज मंगा जांच लेते क्या बदला; चैनल डॉक्यूमेंट की सत्यापित प्रतिलिपि जरूरी की, पुराने पट्‌टे रिकॉर्ड में से ढूंढकर लाना, फिर रजिस्ट्री ऑफिस से नोटेरी करवाना इससे दिक्कत; पट्‌टे के लिए जोधपुर/ बीकानेर/अजमेर के चक्कर, प्रत्येक सत्यापित फोटोकॉपी 250 रु. की, अनुमति मिलने में समय बढ़ा

सरकार शपथ पत्र भी पाई पेपर पर लेती, निरीक्षण की बाध्यता भी हटाई vs अफसरों के बनाए नियम से शहरों के चक्कर हुए, फोटोकॉपी खर्च हजारों में

राज्य सरकार ने लोगों की पीड़ा व लंबित पत्रावलियों के चलते नाम हस्तांतरण में जेईएन की मौका रिपोर्ट की अनिवार्यता भी खत्म कर दी थी। इसमें भूखंड मालिक से एक शपथ पत्र में नियमों के उल्लंघन पर खुद भूखंड मालिक को ही जिम्मेदार माने जाने की शर्त शामिल थी। इसके बावजूद अफसरों की कार्यशैली के बाद डीएलबी को हिदायत भी देने पड़ी कि भविष्य में अब मौका रिपोर्ट के लिए जाने वाला अफसर आैर रिपोर्ट के लिए भेजने वाले अफसर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी।

मौका निरीक्षण की बाध्यता भी हटाई थी
सरकार ने कुछ माह पूर्व ही लीज डीड निष्पादन (रजिस्ट्री), विक्रय स्वीकृति व एनओसी जारी करते समय भी माैका निरीक्षण की बाध्यता हटा दी थी। सरकार ने साफ किया था कि केवल दस्तावेजाें के आधार पर ही आवेदन पत्र प्राप्त हाेने के 7 दिन के भीतर कार्य निष्पादन कर लिया जाए।

1. स्टेट टाइम के पट्‌टे का रिकॉर्ड दो शहर में
स्टेट टाइम के पट्‌टों का रिकाॅर्ड तीन जगह हैं। रेवेन्यू विभाग अजमेर है। पुरातत्व विभाग जोधपुर व बीकानेर में हैं। नई बाध्यता के कारण आवेदन करने वाले को रजिस्ट्री व पट्‌टे के लिए चक्कर काटने होंगे।

2. फोटोकॉपी खर्च अनुमति से ज्यादा
भूखंड की कई बार रजिस्ट्री हुई, ऐसे में चैनल डाॅक्यूमेंट्स के लिए जितनी बार रजिस्ट्री हुई। एक कॉपी के 250 रु. खर्च होंगे। ऐसे में जितनी राशि नियमन पर खर्च होगी, उतनी राशि उसे आवेदन के लिए ही खर्च हो जाएगी।

3. रजिस्ट्री ‌व निगम के बीच चक्कर काटने पर मजबूर
आवेदन के साथ ही प्रमाणित प्रतिलिपि मांगेगी। आवेदक पहले पट्‌टे की कॉपी निकलवाने के लिए चक्कर काटेगा। फिर दस्तावेजों के लिए रजिस्ट्री के लिए जुटेगा। समय और धन दोनों खराब होगा।

बायलॉज में स्पष्ट, फिर भी अफसरों ने अपनी सहूलियत देखी
कुछ माह पूर्व ही नगर निगम में आए विधि अधिकारियों ने अपनी सहूलियत के लिए दस्तावेजों की प्रमाणित प्रतिलिपि की बाध्यता लगा दी। जबकि बिल्डिंग बायलॉज में भवन विनिमय नियम 2017 में दंडात्मक व्यवस्था में पैरा 18.3 में स्पष्ट है कि गलत तथ्यों पर प्राप्त की गई अथवा तथ्यों को छिपाकर प्राप्त की गई स्वीकृति स्वत: ही निरस्त मानी जाएगी। बॉयलाज में इतना कुछ स्पष्ट होने के बावजूद विधि अधिकारियों ने प्रमाणित प्रतिलिपि की बाध्यता लागू कर दी।

महापौर (दक्षिण) ने भी जताई नाराजगी
हालांकि इस फैसले से ना तो महापौर और ना ही आयुक्त खुश हैं। महापौर (दक्षिण) वनिता सेठ का कहना है कि इस संबंध में वे आयुक्त डॉ. अमित यादव से मिलीं, उनका रुख भी सकारात्मक था। वहीं, निगम एक्सपर्ट की राय भी यहीं थी कि प्रमाणित प्रतिलिपि की व्यवस्था लागू करना सरासर गलत है। इससे जनता को लगता है कि अफसर काम करने की बजाय अटकाने की ज्यादा मंशा रखते हैं। अगर किसी मामले में या दस्तावेज में कोई भ्रम की स्थिति हो तो आवेदन करने वाले से मूल दस्तावेज की मांग कर ले।
भास्कर एक्सपर्ट: 1. ताराचंद गोसाईं, रिटायर्ड आयुक्त, जोधपुर नगर निगम 2. एडवाेकेट नाथूसिंह राठौड़, पूर्व महासचिव, राज. हाईकोर्ट एडवाेकेट्स एसाेसिएशन।

