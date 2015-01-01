पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jodhpur
  • The Children Were Caching, When The Action Took Place, The Worried Family Said They Were Sent To Class To Remove The Douche.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भास्कर ने किया था कोचिंग मेंं बच्चों की जान दांव:काेचिंग कर रहे थे बच्चे, कार्रवाई हुई तो घबराए परिजनों ने कहा- डाउट दूर करने क्लास में भेजा था

जोधपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पेरेंट्स व छात्रों ने गलती मानीं, कलेक्टर बोले- भवन मालिक भी जिम्मेदार

दैनिक भास्कर की टीम और सरदारपुरा पुलिस की ओर से संयुक्त रूप से काेचिंग सेंटर एकेडमी फॉर कॉर्पोरेट कॅरियर पर दबिश दी गई। जहां पर कोचिंग संचालक स्टूडेंट्स की जान दांव पर लगा कोचिंग चला रहे थे। गौरतलब है कि महामारी एक्ट के तहत बिना इजाजत कोचिंग सेंटर खोलना अपराध है।

इसके लिए संचालक के साथ-साथ भवन मालिक भी बराबर के दोषी होंगे। ऐसे में संचालक और भवन मालिक दोनों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई हो सकती है। भास्कर ने स्टूडेंट्स के परिजनों से भी बात की। वहीं इस मामले में कलेक्टर ने कार्रवाई का भी रुख दिखाया है।
ऑनलाइन समाधान नहीं हुआ तो भेजने लगे कोचिंग

  • स्टूडेंट प्रिंस सिंह के पिता ने कहा कि सुबह ड्यूटी पर चले जाते है, इसीलिए उन्हें तो पता ही नहीं था कि बच्चा कोचिंग जा रहा है। बेटा बोला- परीक्षा नजदीक है, इसीलिए गया।
  • मनीष सोनी ने कहा कि मेरे माता पिता ने मुझे मना किया था कि कोविड चल रहा है, कोचिंग मत जा, लेकिन टेक्सेशन के पेपर में परेशानी हो रही थी, इसीलिए मैं कोचिंग गया।
  • अक्षित के पिता महेंद्र मेहता ने बताया कि कुछ डाउट थे, जो फिजिकली क्लास से ही संभव थे, इसीलिए बच्चे को कोचिंग भेजा। क्या करें? कॅरियर खराब नहीं हो इसीलिए भेजाा।
  • विक्रम की मां देवा चौधरी ने बताया कि विक्रम घर पर ही पढ़ाई कर रहा था। ऑनलाइन ही कोचिंग चल रही थी, लेकिन कुछ समझने में नहीं आने के चलते उसे कोचिंग भेजा गया। हालांकि कोविड लगातार बढ़ रहा है, कोविड के साथ कॅरियर की भी चिंता था, इसीलिए भेज दिया।
  • एक स्टूडेंट ने कहा कि मेरे माता पिता गांव रहते हैं। यहां मैं अकेला ही रहता हूं। माता पिता से आज बात नहीं हो सकती, कल बात करवा दूंगा। उन्हें यह पता नहीं है कि मैं क्लास में गया। हालांकि मैं भी केवल डाउट ही दूर करने गया था।

भवन मेरी बेटी का, वो मुुंबई रहती हैं
कोचिंग के लिए जगह किराए पर दे रखी है। पता नहीं कोचिंग खुल रहा है या नहीं। जगह मेरी बेटी अंकिता की है। किराया कितना है नहीं पता? वो तो मुंबई रहती है। उसे तो पता ही नहीं की कोचिंग खुली है या नहीं।
- अक्षय मोहनोत, भवन मालकिन अंकिता के पिता

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें