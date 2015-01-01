पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोधपुर का मौसम:इस सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात, पारा 7.1 डिग्री पहुंचा; अभी दो दिन राहत के आसार नहीं

जोधपुर40 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर में गुरुवार को सर्द सुबह में इस तरह बाहर निकला एक परिवार।

पश्चिमी राजस्थान में तापमान लगातार कम होता जा रहा है। उत्तर भारत से आ रही बर्फीली हवा के कारण थार के रेगिस्तानी क्षेत्र में सर्दी बढ़ती जा रही है। रेगिस्तान की सूखी सर्दी हाड़ कंपा रही है। इस मौसम में पहली बार लोगों को कड़ाके की सर्दी का अहसास हो रहा है। कल रात जोधपुर में इस सीजन का सबसे कम पारा दर्ज किया गया। यहां पारा 7.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। मौसम विभाग ने जोधपुर सहित कुछ अन्य शहरों में शीतलहर जारी रहने की चेतावनी जारी की है। साथ ही, फिलहाल अभी दो दिन शीतलहर से राहत मिलने की कोई उम्मीद नहीं है।

थार के रेगिस्तान में दिन के समय तेजी से गरम होने वाली बालू मिट्‌टी सर्द रातों में तेजी के साथ ठंडी होती है। वहीं रेगिस्तान की सूखी सर्दी से हडि्डयां कंपकपाने लग जाती है। हाड़ कंपाने वाली सर्दी ने पूरे मारवाड़ को अपनी चपेट में ले रखा है। तापमान घटने के साथ ही चल रही हवा के कारण दिन का तापमान भी ऊपर नहीं चढ़ पा रहा है। ऐसे में लोगों को दिन में भी सर्दी से राहत नहीं मिल पा रही है। सुबह के समय लोगों के लिए घर से बाहर निकलना दूभर हो गया है।

वहीं फुटपाथ पर रहने वाले लोग सर्दी से बचने के लिए जगह-जगह अलाव तापते नजर आ रहे हैं। आज कोहरा कम होने के कारण धूप अवश्य निकल आई है, लेकिन सर्द हवा के कारण लोगों को राहत नहीं मिल पा रही है। मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि जोधपुर, जैसलमेर, बाड़मेर में कड़ाके की सर्दी का दौर अगले कुछ दिन तक जारी रहेगा। वहीं रात के तापमान में कुछ और गिरावट आ सकती है।

