पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई:हाईकोर्ट में पेश कलेक्टर ने कहा; चरणबद्ध तरीके से 31 दिसंबर तक हटा दिए जाएंगे अतिक्रमण

जोधपुर/बालाेतरा35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बालोतरा . प्लान तैयार करने को लेकर चिह्नित अतिक्रमण का सर्वे करती टीम। (फाइल फोटो)
  • लूणी नदी से अतिक्रमण हटाने का एक्शन प्लान पेश किया, अगली सुनवाई 19 को होगी

बाड़मेर कलेक्टर विश्राम मीणा व एसपी आनंद शर्मा मंगलवार को एक जनहित याचिका की सुनवाई के दौरान राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के जस्टिस संगीत लोढ़ा व रामेश्वर व्यास की खंडपीठ के समक्ष पेश हुए। इन्होंने लूणी नदी से अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर एक्शन प्लान पेश किया, हालांकि अतिक्रमण कब तक हटा दिए जाएंगे, यह प्लान में नहीं बताया गया। उन्होंने कोर्ट को आश्वस्त किया, कि 31 दिसंबर तक चरणबद्ध रूप से सभी अतिक्रमण हटा दिए जाएंगे। कोर्ट ने चरणबद्ध तरीके अतिक्रमण हटाने का समग्र प्लान तीन दिन में पेश करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। अब इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 19 नवंबर को होगी।

याचिकाकर्ता सुमेरलाल शर्मा की ओर से अधिवक्ता विपुल सिंघवी ने जनहित याचिका दायर कर कोर्ट को बताया था, कि लूणी नदी में कई लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर नदी के जल प्रवाह क्षेत्र को बाधित कर दिया है। जल बहाव क्षेत्र मे किसी भी प्रकार का अतिक्रमण नही किया जा सकता व किसी भी तरह से जल प्रवाह क्षेत्र को बाधित नही किया जा सकता। अतिक्रमण चिह्नित भी किए गए थे, लेकिन कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की गई। कच्चे व पक्के निर्माण कर अतिक्रमण कर लिया गया है।

गत 7 सितंबर को कोर्ट ने नाराजगी प्रकट करते हुए अतिक्रमण हटाने का एक्शन प्लान तैयार कर कलेक्टर व एसपी को व्यक्तिगत रूप से तलब किया था। आदेश की पालना में कलेक्टर व एसपी पेश हुए और अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए एक्शन प्लान पेश किया। हालांकि अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए कोई समयबद्ध कार्यक्रम का उल्लेख नहीं किया गया। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा कोई चिह्नित अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाए हैं, हालांकि तीन अतिक्रमण स्वेच्छा से जरूर हटाए हैं।

कलेक्टर व एसपी ने कोर्ट को बताया, कि 31 दिसंबर तक चरणबद्ध तरीके से अतिक्रमण हटा दिए जाएंगे। वहीं दूसरी ओर चार जनों ने इस मामले में उन्हें पक्षकार बनाने के लिए प्रार्थना पत्र भी पेश किया है। उसका दावा है, कि उन्होंने नदी या उसके हिस्से पर अतिक्रमण नहीं किया है। कोर्ट ने कलेक्टर व एसपी को अगली सुनवाई पर प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट पेश करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। अगली सुनवाई 19 नवंबर को होगी।

19 तक अतिक्रमण हटाकर प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट पेश करने के आदेश दिए

हाईकोर्ट डबल बैंच में 2 नवंबर को कलेक्टर व एसपी को पेश होना था, लेकिन उन्होंने पंचायती राज चुनाव होने का हवाला देते हुए मोहलत देने का हलफनामा पेश किया, लेकिन न्यायाधीश ने फटकार लगाते हुए अर्जी खारिज कर दी और मंगलवार को उपस्थित होने के निर्देश दिए। इस पर मंगलवार को कलक्टर विश्राम मीणा, एसपी आनंद शर्मा के साथ एसडीएम रोहित कुमार भी मौजूद रहे। न्यायमूर्ति संगीत लोढ़ा व रामेश्वरलाल व्यास ने कहा कि अभी तक अतिक्रमण क्यों नहीं हटाए गए।

तब कलक्टर ने कहा कि जबसे मैंने ज्वॉइन किया है, तब से मैं इस पर काम कर रहा हूं। माननीय न्यायालय का जैसा आदेश होगा, वैसा हम कर देंगे और सभी अतिक्रमण हटा दिए जाएंगे। इस पर न्यायाधीश ने उन्होंने तीन दिन में एक्शन प्लान पेश करने के आदेश दिए। वहीं 19 नवंबर तक अतिक्रमण हटाकर उसकी प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट पेश करने के आदेश दिए।

चुनाव का हवाला देकर मांगी थी पेशी की मोहलत

सुनवाई के दौरान कलेक्टर विश्राम मीणा व एसपी आनंद शर्मा ने न्यायाधीश के समक्ष बात रखते हुए कहा कि तीन अतिक्रमी अपना सामान लेकर स्वयं ही चले गए हैं। अब पंचायती राज चुनाव व कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा होने से व्यस्त है। इसके चलते कुछ समय की मोहलत दी जाए, सभी अतिक्रमण एक साथ हटा देंेगे। इस पर न्यायाधीश ने मोहलत देने से मना करते हुए 31 दिसंबर तक सारे अतिक्रमण हटाने के निर्देश दिए।

अतिक्रमण कर खड़ी कर दी करोड़ों की इमारतें

लंबे समय से नदी के बहाव क्षेत्र में काबिज अतिक्रमियों ने प्रशासन के लचर रवैये के चलते पक्के निर्माण करवा दिए। दशकों तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई तो कई लोगों ने करोड़ों रुपए खर्च कर अपने व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठान खड़े बना दिए। अतिक्रमण की जद में आने वाले कम से कम 15 से 20 ऐसे निर्माण है, जिस पर करोड़ों रुपए खर्च हुए है। अब याचिका दायर होने के बाद हाईकोर्ट के सख्त रवैये को देखकर अतिक्रमियों में हड़कंप मच गया है। आदेशानुसार 15 नवंबर से पहले अतिक्रमण की कार्रवाई शुरू होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें