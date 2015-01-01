पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:कलेक्टर ने वार्ड में घूमकर लोगों को काेरोना के प्रति जागरूक किया

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 449 चालान काटे, 47 हजार जुर्माना राशि वसूली, 5 हजार मास्क भी वितरित किए

कोरोना के संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर नगर निगम की ओर से चलाए जा रहे जन आंदोलन अभियान के तहत बुधवार को 5000 मास्क वितरित किए गए। निगम आयुक्त (उत्तर) रोहिताश्व सिंह तोमर ने बताया कि बुधवार को मास्क नहीं पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं करने पर 449 चालान बनाकर ₹47 हजार 700 की जुर्माना राशि वसूल की गई।

इधर, कलेक्टर इंद्रजीतसिंह ने कोरोना संक्रमण रोकने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ चर्चा की। इसी क्रम में नगर निगम दक्षिण के वार्ड 36 के पार्षद दीपक माथुर के साथ पौन घंटे तक चर्चा कर वार्ड में कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के कारगर उपायों पर चर्चा की और लोगों को कोरोना गाइडलाइन के प्रति जागरूक किया। कलेक्टर वार्ड 36 में स्थित शोभावतों की ढाणी स्थित डिस्पेंसरी पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने वार्ड पार्षद दीपक माथुर से लंबी चर्चा की। इस दौरान कलेक्टर ने चिकित्साकर्मियों व लोगों से बातचीत की। इधर, निगम आयुक्त (दक्षिण) अमित यादव ने बताया कि कोरोना के संक्रमण की चेन को तोड़ने के लिए निगम जिला और पुलिस प्रशासन के साथ मिलकर लगातार प्रयास कर रहा है। निगम अब तक करीब 8 लाख से अधिक मास्क वितरित कर चुका है।

महापौर ने मास्क बैंक की व्यवस्थाओं को परखा
कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर नगर निगम की ओर से शुरू किए गए प्रदेश के पहले मास्क बैंक का बुधवार को महापौर (दक्षिण) वनीता सेठ ने दौरा कर मास्क बैंक की व्यवस्थाओं को देखा। सेठ ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम को लेकर निगम ने प्रदेश का पहला मास्क बैंक स्थापित किया है।

अब तक निगम की ओर से आठ लाख से अधिक मास्क वितरित किए जा चुके हैं और प्रत्येक वार्ड स्तर पर नगर निगम कर्मचारी मास्क वितरित कर रहे हैं। महापौर ने बताया कि निगम पार्षद भी अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में मास्क वितरण कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान पूर्व महापौर संगीता सोलंकी, पार्षद मीनाक्षी कोठारी, सीएसआई सुशील घोष व संजू व्यास मौजूद रहीं।

