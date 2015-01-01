पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Couple Were Returning From Mumbai, After The Shift, The Husband Fell Asleep, His Mentally Ill Wife Fell From The Train, Died

हादसा:मुंबई से लौट रहे थे दंपती, पाली के बाद पति को नींद आ गई, मानसिक बीमार पत्नी ट्रेन से गिरी, मौत

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
लूणी थाना इलाके में एक महिला की ट्रेन से गिरने से मौत हो गई। दंपती मुंबई से जोधपुर आ रहे थे। पाली के बाद पति को नींद आ गई और मानसिक रूप से बीमार पत्नी चलती ट्रेन से गिर गई और उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जोधपुर आने से पहले पति नींद से जगा तो पत्नी गायब मिली। इस पर पति की ओर से जीआरपी में गुमशुदगी भी दर्ज करवाई गई। शुक्रवार सुबह महिला का शव मिलने पर उसकी पहचान जालोर के आहोर स्थित चवरछा निवासी 38 वर्षीय गीता पत्नी छगन राजपुरोहित के रूप में की गई।

पुलिस ने शव को एमडीएम अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया, जहां शनिवार को पोस्टमार्टम होगा। एएसआई हरिमन ने बताया कि मुंबई से गीता व उनके पति छगन एकसाथ जोधपुर के लिए रवाना हुए थे। पाली के बाद उन्हें नींद आ गई थी। इस पर लूणी से दो किलोमीटर पहले गीता चलती ट्रेन से गिर गई और मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। गीता मानसिक रूप से बीमार थी। जोधपुर से पहले जब छगन को पता चला कि उनकी पत्नी ट्रेन से गायब है तो उसे ट्रेन के ही अन्य कोच में तलाश किया। नहीं मिलने पर जीआरपी में गुमशुदगी दी।

