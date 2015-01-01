पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनुमति:कोर्ट ने छात्रहित में फॉर्म अपलोड की अनुमति दी, आईटीआई को 5 लाख जमा कराने को कहा

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अंतिम तिथि से 3 दिन पूर्व अप्रोच करने पर कोर्ट ने संस्थान पर जताई नाराजगी

नेशनल काउंसिल फॉर वोकेशनल ट्रेनिंग, मैनेजमेंट इंफॉर्मेशन सिस्टम पोर्टल (एनसीवीटी एमआईएस पोर्टल) पर एक आईटीआई संस्थान की एक महीने से ज्यादा समय से असंबद्धता दर्शाई जा रही थी। इस वजह से 120 छात्रों के फॉर्म पोर्टल पर अपलोड नहीं किए जा रहे थे। संस्थान ने अंतिम तिथि से महज तीन दिन पहले हाईकोर्ट में याचिका लगाई।

जस्टिस विजय विश्नोई ने सरकार व तकनीकी शिक्षा के निदेशक को संस्थान को संबद्धता देने व छात्रों के फॉर्म भरने की अनुमति देने को कहा। ऐनवक्त पर याचिका दायर कर बच्चों के भविष्य को दांव पर लगाने पर आईटीआई संस्थान को राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण में पांच लाख रुपए डिमांड ड्राफ्ट के जरिए 23 नवंबर तक जमा करने के आदेश दिए हैं। अगली सुनवाई 26 नवंबर को मुकर्रर की है। याचिकाकर्ता गणपति प्रा. लि. की ओर से रिट याचिका दायर कर कोर्ट को बताया कि एनसीवीटी एमआईएस पोर्टल 21 नवंबर तक खुला रहेगा। याचिकाकर्ता संस्थान को छात्रों के डाटा पोर्टल पर अपलोड करने के लिए अनुमति नहीं दी गई तो वे इस सत्र की परीक्षा में बैठने से वंचित हाे जाएंगे। विभाग की ओर से अवैध रूप से उसके संस्थान की असंबद्धता दर्शाई जा रही है।

इस बारे में कोर्ट ने पूछा तो पता चला कि अक्टूबर की शुरुआत से पोर्टल पर असंबद्धता दर्शाई जा रही थी, जबकि संस्थान ने 18 नवंबर को इस कोर्ट को अप्रोच किया। एएजी मनीष व्यास ने इस संबंध में विभाग से निर्देश प्राप्त करने के लिए मोहलत मांगी। कोर्ट ने कहा, कि बच्चों के भविष्य को देखते हुए तकनीकी शिक्षा के निदेशक तुरंत प्रभाव से संस्थान का नाम मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थानों की सूची में शामिल कर सकते हैं। उसे पोर्टल पर फॉर्म अपलोड करने की अनुमति दी जाए। कोर्ट ने कहा, कि हालांकि संस्थान ने अंतिम तिथि से कुछ दिन पहले ही अप्रोच किया, जिससे इस संबंध में विभाग से स्थिति स्पष्ट करने का समय नहीं बचा। अगर विभाग या सरकार को जवाब पेश करने के लिए मोहलत दी जाती है या अंतरिम आदेश पारित करते हैं तो छात्रों की गलती नहीं होने पर वे नुकसान उठाएंगे।

