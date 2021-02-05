पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहीद लक्ष्मण को अंतिम विदाई:तिरंगे में लिपट कर आए अपने लाडले लक्ष्मण को अंतिम विदाई देने उमड़ पड़ा जनसमूह

जोधपुर26 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर के खेजड़ला गांव के शहीद लक्ष्मण को अंतिम विदाई देने उमड़ा जनसमूह। फोटो- कपिल देवड़ा, खेजड़ला
जोधपुर के खेजड़ला गांव के शहीद लक्ष्मण को अंतिम विदाई देने उमड़ा जनसमूह। फोटो- कपिल देवड़ा, खेजड़ला
  • जोधपुर से खेजड़ला तक की यात्रा में जगह-जगह लोग कर रहे हैं पुष्पवर्षा

देश के दुश्मनों से मोर्चा लेते हुए अपनी जान कुर्बान करने वाले जोधपुर जिले के खेजड़ला गांव के सिपाही लक्ष्मण की पार्थिव देह उसके गांव पहुंचने वाली है। तिरंगे में लिपट कर आ रहे अपने लाड़ले को अंतिम विदाई देने लोग खेजड़ला पहुंच रहे हैं। जोधपुर से आज सुबह उसकी पार्थिव देह को लेकर सेना का वाहन खेजड़ला के लिए रवाना हुआ। जोधपुर से 90 किलोमीटर की इस यात्रा के दौरान राह में पड़ने पर प्रत्येक गांव के बाहर जनसमूह उमड़ा हुआ है। लोग पुष्प वर्षा कर शहीद को अंतिम विदाई दे रहे हैं।

रिया गांव के लोग शहीद लक्ष्मण को अंतिम विदाई देने सड़क पर सुबह से आ डटे।
रिया गांव के लोग शहीद लक्ष्मण को अंतिम विदाई देने सड़क पर सुबह से आ डटे।

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी जिले में नियंत्रण रेखा पर पाकिस्तान की ओर से की गई गोलीबारी में बुधवार को सेना का जवान लक्ष्मण शहीद हो गया। जोधपुर जिले के खेजड़ला निवासी 23 वर्षीय लक्ष्मण सीमा पर दुश्मनों का बुलंद हौसले व बहादुरी के साथ मुकाबले करते हुए घायल हो गए। उन्हें सेना के अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन इलाज के दौरान उन्हें बचाया नहीं जा सका।

शहीद को सभी गांव के लोग अंतिम विदाई दे रहे है। कुछ जगह लोगों ने क्रेन का भी इंतजाम कराया है।
शहीद को सभी गांव के लोग अंतिम विदाई दे रहे है। कुछ जगह लोगों ने क्रेन का भी इंतजाम कराया है।

खेजड़ला में अपने लाड़ले लक्ष्मण के शहीद होने का समाचार मिलते ही शोक छा गया। शहीद के सम्मान में गांव का बाजार पूरी तरह से बंद है। उसके परिवार में माता-पिता व एक छोटा भाई व बहन है। उनके पिता खेती से जुड़े हैं। लक्ष्मण की दो माह बाद शादी होनी थी। परिवार में शादी की तैयारियां चल रही थी। अगले माह के अंत तक लक्ष्मण छुट्‌टी पर आने वाले थे। वे पांच साल पहले सेना में भर्ती हुए थे।

पीपाड़ शहर के लोग शहीद को विदा देने के इंतजार में।
पीपाड़ शहर के लोग शहीद को विदा देने के इंतजार में।

शहीद की पार्थिव देह गुरुवार रात जोधपुर लाई गई। आज सुबह यहां से खेजड़ला गांव के लिए रवाना की गई। शहीद लक्ष्मण को अंतिम विदाई देने लोग उमड़ पड़े। शहर से निकलते ही बनाड़, डांगियावास, रिया सहित प्रत्येक गांव के बाहर बड़ी संख्या में लोग सुबह से आकर खड़े हो गए। शहीद की पार्थिव देह वहां से निकलने के दौरान लोगों ने जमकर जयकारे लगाए। जनसमूह में बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं भी शामिल है। आज दोपहर उनका खेजड़ला में अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा। क्षेत्र के गांवों से लोग खेजड़ला पहुंचना शुरू हो गए है।

गोली लगने के थोड़ी देर पहले घर पर की थी बात
लक्ष्मण का परिवार अपने लाड़ले बेटे की शादी की तैयारी में जुटा था। दो माह पूर्व छुट्‌टी आए लक्ष्मण ने अपने मकान का निर्माण कार्य शुरू कराया था। मकान निर्माण चल रहा है। ऐसे में कल सुबह उसने घर पर फोन कर अपनी मां से काफी देर बात कर मकान निर्माण की प्रगति के बारे में जानकारी ली। साथ ही उसने अपने सभी परिजनों के हालचाल पूछे। इसके बाद उसने वहां काम कर रहे अपने दोस्त से मकान निर्माण में तेजी लाने को कहा। लक्ष्मण अपनी शादी से पहले मकान निर्माण पूरा करना चाहता था। दोस्त के साथ उसने अपने कुछ पुराने दोस्तों को भी याद किया। लक्ष्मण के रिश्ते में भाई ने बताया कि परिवार के लिए बहुत बड़ी क्षति है। लक्ष्मण की प्रेरणा से उसका छोटा भाई भी फौज में शामिल होने की तैयारी में जुटा हुआ है।

कोरोना के कारण अटक गई थी शादी
शहीद लक्ष्मण की शादी गत वर्ष प्रस्तावित थी। लेकिन कोरोना के कारण लागू सख्त गाइड लाइन को ध्यान में रख दोनों परिवार ने शादी को आगे खिसका दिया था। उसकी सगाई क्षेत्र के घणामगरा गांव के एक परिवार की बीए कर रही युवती से दो वर्ष पहले हो रखी थी।

