जोधपुर में डिलीवरी के नाम पर गड़बड़झाला:डिलीवरी बॉय ने लगाई 11.14 लाख की चपत, ​​​​​​​ऑनलाइन नामी कंपनियों के पार्सल में भरता था नकली माल

21 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर। नामी कंपनियों के नाम से आने वाले पार्सलों को पुन: खोलकर नकली माल भरने और कंपनी में जमा करवाने का एक प्रकरण सामने आया है। कं पनी को करीब 11.14 लाख से ज्यादा की चपत एक डिलीवरी बॉय ने लगा दी। कं पनी मैनेजर ने अब बासनी थाने में केस दर्ज करवाया है। इसमें अनुसंधान किया जा रहा है।नई दिल्ली में इंसाटा कार्ड प्राइवेट लिमिटेड में मैनेजर के पद पर कार्यरत सोनवीर की तरफ से बासनी थाने में यह रिपोर्ट दी गई है। इसमें बताया कि उनकी कंपनी की तरफ से नामी ब्रांडों की कंपनियों के उत्पादों को पार्सल के माध्यम से भेजा जाता है। जोधपुर के बासनी औद्योगिक क्षेत्र स्थित गली नंबर 6 में फ्लिपकार्ट में कार्यरत एक डिलीवरी बॉय जालोर के अरणाय निवासी कमलेश कुमार विश्नोई को लगाया हुआ था। वह शहर के महामंदिर स्थित बीजेएस क्षेत्र में माल सप्लाई के लिए जाता था। पिछले 15 दिनों से कुछ ग्राहकों की शिकायतें मिल रही थी कि उन्हें कं पनियों के ऑरिजनल उत्पाद नहीं मिल पा रहे है। डुप्लीकेट के साथ ही खराब होने लगे है। इस पर कं पनी में जो माल रिटर्न हो रहा है उन पार्सलों को चेक किया गया। तब कई उत्पाद नकली मिले जबकि आगे नामी कंपनियों से सही माल भेजा जा रहा था। आरोप है कि कमलेश ने पिछले 15 दिनों में कं पनी को 11 लाख 14 हजार की चपत लगा दी है। इस पर अब बासनी थाने में धोखाधड़ी में केस दर्ज करवाया गया है।पुलिस ने आरंभिक जांच में बताया कि आरोपी कई घरों तक पहुंचता और कई बार फोन कर बता देता कि घर मालिक मौजूद नहंी है। इस पर कंपनी पार्सल फिर से जमा करवाने को कहती है। इस बीच मौका लगने पर वह पार्सल खोल देता और ऑरिजनल माल निकाल कर नकली उत्पाद पार्सल में भरकर कंपनी में जमा करवा देता।

