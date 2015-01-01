पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठग पकड़ाए:दूसरे की आईडी से डिलीवरी बॉय बन ठगी की वारदात को देते थे अंजाम

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • घरों तक सामान पहुंचाने के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले तीन गिरफ्तार

बासनी थाना पुलिस ने आमजन के घरों तक सामान पहुंचाने में ठगी करने के मामले में तीन आरोपियों को शुक्रवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। ये आरोपी दूसरे की आईडी से डिलीवरी बॉय बन ठगी की वारदात को अंजाम देते थे। थानाधिकारी दिलीप कुमार खदाव ने बताया कि टीमारपुर दिल्ली हाल एरिया मैनेजर इंसाटाकार्ड प्राइवेट लिमिटेड कंपनी बासनी निवासी सोनवीर पुत्र अवधेश की ओर से रिपोर्ट दी गई थी।

इसमें बताया कि बासनी थाना इलाके में फ्लिपकार्ट व अन्य कंपनियों के पार्सल डिलीवरी करवाते हैं। ऑफिस में संविदाकर्मी कमलेश पुत्र भगवानाराम डिलीवरी का काम करता है। वह महामंदिर के बीजेएस रूट पर डिलीवरी देता है। उसने 160 पार्सल में ऑरिजनल प्रॉडक्ट बदल कर डुप्लीकेट प्रॉडक्ट रख दिए।

इनकी लागत 11 लाख रुपए से अधिक थी। उसने कंपनी के साथ धोखाधड़ी की। हालांकि कंपनी के अधिकारी ने कमलेश के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दी थी, लेकिन पुलिस जांच और तफ्तीश में उसकी भूमिका सामने नहीं आई। बल्कि उसकी आईडी से दूसरे ही ठगी करने वाले निकले।

जानिए, कैसे कमलेश बना मोहरा, पहचान छुपा यूं करते ठगी
थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि जालोर के बिचावाडी निवासी दिनेश कुमार पुत्र जालाराम विश्नोई द्वारा कमलेश पुत्र भगवानाराम की आईडी को ऑनलाइन प्लेटफार्म से चुराकर उसे एडिट की जाती थी। फिर कमलेश की जगह दिनेश ने विक्रम के जरिए नौकरी ले ली। फिर विक्रम व धोलाराम द्वारा फ्लिपकार्ट ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग से महंगे व ब्राडेंड मोबाइल, कपड़े, जूते, जैकेट्स सहित अन्य सामान ऑर्डर किए जाते थे।

इसमें गलत नाम पते दिए जाकर सामान पहुंचने पर दिनेश के जरिए तस्दीक की जाती। फिर ऑर्डर को कैंसिल कर माल में महंगे माल की जगह सस्ता व घटिया सामान पैक कर अनडिलीवर्ड बता देते थे। इसे फिर वापस कंपनी में भेज दिया जाता था। इसी तरह ग्राहकों को भी भेजे जाने वाला माल नकली भेज खुद असली रख लिया करते थे। इसके बाद मार्केट में बेच दिया करते थे।

ये तीन आरोपी हुए गिरफ्तार
थानाधिकारी खदाव ने बताया कि दिनेश कुमार पुत्र जालाराम, विक्रम पुत्र भंवरलाल विश्नोई व धोलाराम पुत्र भूराराम विश्नोई को गिरफ्तार किया गया। तीनों ही आरोपी जालोर जिले के रहने वाले हैं। पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई में एएसआई गोविंद सिंह, कांस्टेबल नरेंद्र सिंह, रघुवीरसिंह, श्यामलाल व हरिसिंह शामिल रहे। गौरतलब है कि इस मामले में कमलेश की भूमिका सामने नहीं आई।

