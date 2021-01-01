पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  The Differences Between The Two Top Commanders Of The Indian Army Made Headlines, After The Inquiry Order Both Withdrew The Complaints.

सेना के अधिकारियों में विवाद:भारतीय सेना के दो शीर्ष कमांडरों के मतभेद सुर्खियों में, जांच आदेश के बाद दोनों ने शिकायतों को लिया वापस

जोधपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • बगैर किसी घपले के ईगो क्लैश के कारण दोनों में चल रहा है शीतयुद्ध

भारतीय सेना के दो शीर्ष कमांडरों के मतभेद सुर्खियों में है। जयपुर स्थित दक्षिण-पश्चिमी कमान में तैनात इन दोनों शीर्ष कमांडरों ईगो क्लैश इतना अधिक बढ़ गया कि एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ शिकायतें की गई। किसी प्रकार के घपले से जुड़ा मसला नहीं है। हालांकि सेना की तरफ से कोर्ट ऑफ इन्कवायरी के आदेश के बाद दोनों ने अपनी शिकायत वापस ले ली। लेकिन दोनों के बीच मतभेद अभी तक कम नहीं हुए है।

पश्चिमी सीमा की सुरक्षा का दायित्व संभालने वाली इस महत्वपूर्ण कमान के नंबर एक व नंबर दो अधिकारियों के बीच चल रहे इस शीत युद्ध के कारण सामान्य कामकाज पर असर पड़ रहा है। मामला दक्षिणी कमान के जीओसी इन सी और आर्मी कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल आलोक कलेर व इस कमान के दूसरे नंबर के अधिकारी चीफ आफ स्टाफ लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल केके रेपसवाल से जुड़ा है।

दोनों के बीच चल रहे मतभेद को पूर्व सैन्य अधिकारी सेना के अनुशासन के लिए अच्छा नहीं मान रहे है। उनका कहना है कि इससे गलत संदेश जाता है। एक रिटोर्ड अधिकारी ने नाम न छापने की शर्त पर बताया कि जब एक समान पद के दो व्यक्ति साथ में काम करते है तो कुछ मतभेद होना स्वभाविक ही है। ऐसा भी नहीं है कि सेना में पहली बार किन्ही अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद हुए है। पूर्व में कई बार ऐसा हो चुका है। हालांकि वे खुलकर सामने नहीं आ पाते थे। सेना अपने स्तर पर ही उनसे निपट लेती।

उनका कहना है कि चाहे कुछ भी हो जाए किसी कमान का नंबर एक अधिकारी ही सर्वेसर्वा होता है। उसकी बताई योजना को क्रियान्वित कराने की जिम्मेदारी सेकंड इन कमांड की होती है। यह किसी प्रकार का घपला नहीं है। सिर्फ आपस में एक-दूसरे के ईगो क्लैश से जुड़ा मसला है। दोनों को एक-दूसरे का सम्मान करते हुए सेना के उच्च मापदंडों को बनाए रखना चाहिये। एक अन्य अधिकारी ने बताया कि दोनों के बीच रणनीति से जुड़ा कोई बड़ा मसला नहीं है। सारे मतभेद एक-दूसरे के सम्मान से जुड़े है।

यह है मामला

दक्षिण पश्चिमी कमान के नंबर एक अधिकारी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल आलोक कलेर की कार्यशैली से उनके नंबर दो लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल केके रेपसवाल संतुष्ट नहीं थे। उन्होंने एक पत्र लिख सेनाध्यक्ष तक उनकी शिकायत की। इसके जवाब में लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल आलोक कलेर ने भी उनकी शिकायतों का पुलिन्दा भेज दिया। दोनों को समझाने का प्रयास किया गया, लेकिन दोनों के बीच अहम को लेकर शुरू हुआ टकराव थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रहा था। ऐसे में सेनाध्यक्ष जनरल मनोज मुकन्द नरवणे ने कोर्ट ऑफ इन्क्वायरी का आदेश दे दिया। इसकी जांच उप सेना प्रमुख लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एसके सैनी को सौंपी गई है। जांच शुरू होती उससे पहले दोनों ने एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ की गई शिकायतों को वापस ले लिया। अब देखने वाली बात यह होगी कि सेना कोर्ट ऑफ इन्क्वायरी को आगे बढ़ाएगी या नहीं।

दोनों सैन्य पृष्ठभूमि के अधिकारी

दोनों सैन्य पृष्ठ भूमि के अधिकारी है। राजस्थान के झुंझुनूं के मूल निवासी लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रेपसवाल के छोटे भाई लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल बीके रेपसवाल आर्मी सर्विस कोर से है और इस समय बेंगलुरु में पदस्थापित है। इनके पिता जेएस रेपसवाल लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल रह चुके है और वर्ष 1965 व 1971 के भारत-पाक युद्ध में भूमिका निभा चुके है। लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रेपसवाल इससे पूर्व जोधपुर में कोणार्क कोर के चीफ रह चुके है। वहीं लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल आलोक कलेर के पिता गुरदेव सिंह लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रह चुके है। आलोक के बड़े भाई एयर मार्शल जेएस कलेर रिटायर्ड हो चुके है। इनका परिवार चंडीगढ़ में बसा हुआ है। लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल कलेर 31 मार्च को सेवानिवृत्त होंगे।

