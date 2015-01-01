पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्शन अनलॉक:खुल गए मंदिर के कपाट, अपने भक्तों से मिले भगवान

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • 8 माह के वनवास के बाद मंदिरों में लौटी रौनक, खुशी मनाएं, लेकिन गाइडलाइन की पालना भी करें

आठ महीनों का वनवास खत्म हुआ। मंदिर खुल गए। मन हरि दर्शन को तरपत...ऐसा लगा जैसे भक्तों का भगवान से मिलन हो गया। शुक्रवार को प्रभु के दर्शन हुए। कोविड-19 के कारण अब तक घरों में ठाकुरजी की पूजा करने वाले भक्तों को मंदिरों में जाकर ठाकुरजी के दर्शन का लाभ मिलना शुरू हो गया है।

शुक्रवार से देवस्थान विभाग के अधीन आने वाले कुंजबिहारी मंदिर, श्री गंगश्यामजी का मंदिर, रातानाडा गणेशजी का मंदिर सहित सभी मंदिरों के कपाट श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खुल गए हैं। इन मंदिरों में सुबह पांच बजे मंगला आरती हुई और भगवान का ऋतु पुष्पों से शृंगाार कर उनको ऋतु फलों का भोग लगाया गया।

इस दौरान मंदिरों में कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन के तहत थर्मल स्कैनर, सेनेटाइजर, मास्क और हैंड वॉश की व्यवस्था की गई है। साथ ही 10 साल से कम उम्र के छोटे बच्चे और 65 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के बुजुर्गों की मंदिरों में प्रवेश पर पाबंदी हैं। इसके अलावा मंदिरों में घंटियों पर कपड़े बांधे गए और भगवान की मूर्तियों को छूने पर पाबंदी लगाई गई है।

इधर गुरुद्वारों में भी अब नियमित संगत शुरू हो गई है और भक्तों को सोशल डिस्टेंस में दर्शन करवाने की व्यवस्था की गई है। इसके अलावा सभी मस्जिदों में सोशल डिस्टेंस में नमाज पढ़ने की व्यवस्था की गई है। देवस्थान विभाग के सहायक आयुक्त जतीन गांधी का कहना है कि विभाग के अधीन आने वाले सभी मंदिरों के पट भक्तों के दर्शनार्थ खोल दिए गए हैं। सभी मंदिरों में कोविड-19 गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाने के लिए पुजारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

