पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जीत की स्वर्ण जयंती:अपने खून से वीरों ने आसमां में लिखा इतिहास, शहादत को किया सलाम

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 50 साल पहले 90 हजार पाक सैनिकों ने किया था आत्मसमर्पण भारत की जीत पर कोेणार्क कोर ने गौरव के पलों का जश्न मनाया

1971 के युद्ध की स्वर्ण जयंती मनाई जा रही है। भारतीय जवानों ने अपने खून से आसमां में जीत का इतिहास रचा था। कोणार्क कोर द्वारा मेजर जनरल समीर कल्ला, युद्ध के दिग्गजों और शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। इस युद्ध में कोणार्क कोर की टुकड़ियों ने लोंगेवाला, परबत अली, छाछरो और खीनसर में वीरता और शौर्य की अनूठी रेखा खींच दी थी।

गौरतलब है कि 16 दिसंबर 1971 को पूर्वी पाकिस्तान में लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल एएके नियाजी के नेतृत्व में 90 हजार सैनिकों की टुकड़ी ने अपने हथियार डाल दिए और भारतीय सेना के लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल जगजीत अरोरा के सामने बिना शर्त आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया। यह किसी भी लड़ाई में सैनिकों का सबसे बड़ा आत्मसमर्पण था और परिणामस्वरूप बांग्लादेश का निर्माण हुआ। शानदार विजय पर हर वर्ष 16 दिसंबर को विजय दिवस मनाया जाता है। मां भटियाणी पुत्र संगठन ने रामसागर चौराहा स्थित श्री करणी कोट में विजय दिवस को गर्व के साथ मनाया। इस दौरान शहीदों की शहादत को याद किया। इस मौके पर संगठन के प्रवीण मेघवाल, अमन डाबला, श्रवण चारण, सत्यनारायण पंडित, नमित चारण, सन्नी बोराना आदि मौजूद थे।

भारतीय सेना और देश के सम्मान की मिसाल कायम हुई

हिमालय परिवार के तत्वावधान में डॉ. हेडगेवार भवन नेहरू पार्क में विजय दिवस पर कार्यक्रम हुआ। नंदलाल जोशी (बाबाजी ) ने विजय दिवस की जानकारी दी। 16 दिसंबर 1971 को भारत की पाकिस्तान पर ऐतिहासिक विजय को वक्ताओं ने भारतीय सेना और देश के सम्मान की मिसाल बताया। सभी सहभागियों ने भारत माता के चित्र पर दीप प्रज्वलित कर और पुष्पांजलि दी। संचालन दिनेश भंडारी ने किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें