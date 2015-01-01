पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेएनवीयू शिक्षक भर्ती:नए सिरे से जांच के लिए शर्मा कमेटी के गठन को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती, कमेटी को निरस्त करने का आग्रह, कोर्ट ने मांगा जवाब

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • वर्ष 2012-13 में जेएनवीयू में हुई थी शिक्षक भर्ती, रजिस्ट्रार, कुलपति को नोटिस
  • पांच पूर्व कुलपतियों को भी बनाया पक्षकार

जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय में वर्ष 2012-13 में शिक्षक भर्ती में हुई गड़बड़ियों की जांच के लिए गठित प्रो. पीके दशोरा कमेटी की रिपोर्ट पर अमल करने की बजाय नए सिरे से जांच के लिए शर्मा कमेटी बनाने को एक जनहित याचिका दायर कर राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी गई है।

नई बनाई गई शर्मा कमेटी को भंग करने के साथ इस मामले में लापरवाही बरतने तथा विवि एक्ट के अनुसार कार्य नहीं करने पर पांच पूर्व कुलपतियों के खिलाफ आपराधिक कार्रवाई अमल में लाने का भी आग्रह किया गया है। हाईकोर्ट के न्यायाधीश संगीत लोढ़ा व देवेंद्र कच्छवाह की खंडपीठ ने सोमवार को याचिका को विचारार्थ स्वीकार करते हुए राज्य सरकार, जेएनवीयू के कुलपति पीसी त्रिवेदी, जेएनवीयू के रजिस्ट्रार सहित संबंधित व्यक्तियों को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया है।

इस मामले में अब अगली सुनवाई दो सप्ताह बाद होगी। याचिकाकर्ता हरीश जांगल व अन्य की ओर से अधिवक्ता अक्षत वर्मा ने यह याचिका दायर की है। याचिका में जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय के रजिस्ट्रार, कुलपति डॉ. पीसी त्रिवेदी, शिक्षा विभाग (ग्रुप-4) के सचिव, जेएनवीयू के चांसलर, पूर्व कुलपति गुलाबसिंह चौहान, डॉ. विष्णु शर्मा, डॉ. बीआर चौधरी, शर्मा कमेटी के कन्वीनर डॉ. बीएम शर्मा, कोटा विवि के पूर्व कुलपति पीके दशोरा को पक्षकार बनाया गया है।

याचिका में बताया गया कि वर्ष 2012-13 में शिक्षक भर्ती में हुई गड़बड़ियों की जांच के लिए राज्य सरकार ने वर्ष 2017 में पीके दशोरा की अध्यक्षता में एक कमेटी का गठन किया था। कमेटी में डीके शर्मा, डॉ. एसपीएस शेखावत, आरएल परासोया व धीरेंद्र देवर्षि शामिल थे। कमेटी ने जांच के सिलसिले में जोधपुर शहर व विवि की विजिट भी की थी। कमेटी ने सभी पक्षों से सूचनाएं व तथ्य एकत्रित किए थे, जिसमें आम जनता भी शामिल थी। कमेटी ने जून 18 में जांच पूरी कर रिपोर्ट तैयार की और शिक्षा विभाग को भेज दी।

भर्ती प्रक्रिया में हुई गड़बड़ियों में शामिल व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करने की भी अनुशंसा की गई थी, लेकिन इस रिपोर्ट पर कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की गई। याचिका में कोर्ट के ध्यान में लाया गया कि 11 नवंबर 19 को शिक्षा विभाग (ग्रुप-4) ने इस शिक्षक भर्ती की नए सिरे से जांच के लिए डॉ. बीएम शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में दूसरी कमेटी गठित कर दी। इस कमेटी का गठन पूरी तरह से गलत है। जेएनवीयू एक्ट 1962 तथा भारतीय संविधान के अनुच्छेद 14 का खुला उल्लंघन है। दशोरा कमेटी की सिफारिशों की अनदेखी करने के लिए शर्मा कमेटी का गठन किया गया है।

विभाग का यह फैसला पूरी तरह से मनमाना हैं। याचिका में कोर्ट से आग्रह किया गया कि 11 नवंबर 19 के जिस आदेश से शर्मा कमेटी का गठन किया गया है, उसे निरस्त किया जाए। शर्मा कमेटी ने अगर कोई कार्यवाही की है तो उसे भी अपास्त किया जाए। पांचों पूर्व कुलपतियों के खिलाफ सीबीआई को आपराधिक कार्यवाही अमल में लाने के निर्देश दिए जाए। कोर्ट ने जनहित याचिका को विचारार्थ स्वीकार करते हुए जेएनवीयू के मौजूदा कुलपति व रजिस्ट्रार सहित सभी पक्षकारों को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया है। इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई दोे सप्ताह बाद होगी।

