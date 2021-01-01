पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपहरण:बंधक युवती डेढ़ माह बाद बदमाश युवक के चंगुल से भाग निकली, दुष्कर्म का केस दर्ज कराया

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिबॉलिक इमेज। - Dainik Bhaskar
सिबॉलिक इमेज।
  • शहर के मंडोर थाना क्षेत्र का मामला

जोधपुर शहर के मंडोर पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र में एक युवती को बदमाश युवक साजिश पूर्वक अपने साथ भगा उदयपुर ले गया और बंधक बनाकर डराने धमकाने के साथ दुष्कर्म करता रहा। फिर इस युवती को प्रतापनगर में एक स्थान पर रखा और वहां भी दुष्कर्म करता रहा। इस बीच तीन दिन पहले बदमाश जोधपुर से बाहर गया तो वह उसके घर से भाग निकली और घरवालों तक पहुंची। अब परिजन के साथ थाने पहुंची और पुलिस की शरण लेकर केस दर्ज करवाया। पुलिस ने युवक को नामजद कर तलाश शुरू की है।

मंडोर पुलिस ने बताया कि 20 साल की युवती ने यह रिपोर्ट दी। इसमें बताया कि उसके पड़ोस में रहने वाला भोमा उर्फ विनोद नाम का शख्स उसे 14 दिसंबर को गाड़ी पर साजिशपूर्ण तरीके से बैठाकर ले गया। जहां से वह अपने परिचित के घर लेकर गया और उसे डराने धमकाने के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। बाद में उसे उदयपुर लेकर गया जहां पर 15-20 दिन तक अपने साथ रखा और वहां एक कमरे पर बंधक बनाकर दुष्कर्म करता रहा।

इसके बाद युवक उसे उदयपुर से जोधपुर लेकर आया और प्रतापनगर स्थित एक कॉलेानी में किराए के मकान में लाकर रख दिया। इस मकान में भी वह दुष्कर्म करता रहा। तीन दिन पहले भोमा उर्फ विनोद किसी काम से जोधपुर से बाहर गया तो वह घर से भाग निकली। वह मंडोर में अपने घर पहुंची और घरवालों को आपबीती सुनाई। इस पर युवती मंगलवार को कल परिजन के साथ थाने पहुंची और केस दर्ज करवाया। पुलिस ने पीड़िता की रिपोर्ट पर दुष्कर्म का केस दर्ज कर उसका मेडिकल करवाया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser