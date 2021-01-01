पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:जीएसटी काउंसिल की बैठक में तय हुआ था क्लब एसोसिएशन पर टैक्स का मुद्दा, बजट में लगी मुहर

जोधपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • जोधपुर शहर के अधिकांश क्लब पहले से चुका रहे जीएसटी

जीएसटी कानून में हुए संशोधन में एक मुद्दा क्लबों व एसोसिएशन पर टैक्स से जुड़ा था। इससे पहले यानी जीएसटी से पूर्व भी यह मुद्दा लगातार विवादों में रहा और कई क्लब टैक्स लगने के मुद्दे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट तक गए थे। इसी विवाद को जीएसटी के लिए खत्म करते हुए सरकार ने कानून में संशोधन किया, जो पूर्वव्यापी तारीख यानी 1 जुलाई 2017 से लागू किया जाएगा। इसमें निर्धारित दायरे में आने वाले तमाम क्लब व एसोसिएशन इत्यादि को जीएसटी भरना होगा।

जीएसटी एक्सपर्ट सीए (डॉ.) अर्पित हल्दिया ने बताया कि क्लब और एसोसिएशन्स इत्यादि को जीएसटी से पहले वैट रेजीम से ही टैक्स के दायरे को लेकर विवाद चला आ रहा था। इस विवाद को खत्म करने के लिए जीएसटी काउंसिल की 39वीं बैठक के एजेंडे में ही जीएसटी कानून में संशोधन का प्रस्ताव पारित कर दिया था। इनमें किसी भी क्लब व एसोसिएशन्स इत्यादि द्वारा अपने सदस्यों को वस्तु या सेवा प्रदान करने और इसके बदले में नकद या अन्य माध्यम से भुगतान प्राप्त किया जाता है, वे जीएसटी के दायरे में आ जाएंगे। बजट में जीएसटी काउंसिल के उन्हीं बिंदुओं के आधार पर अधिनियम में संशोधन किया है।

संशोधन की जरूरत क्यों पड़ी?
डॉ. हल्दिया ने बताया कि क्लब व एसोसिएशन्स द्वारा सदस्यों को दी जाने वाली वस्तु-सेवाओं को टैक्स के दायरे में लेने के संबंध में कई क्लब कोर्ट में गए थे। इनमें कोलकाता के रांची क्लब लिमिटेड, कलकत्ता क्लब लिमिटेड इत्यादि के संबंध में सुप्रीम कोर्ट का निर्णय आया था कि क्लबों और एसोसिएशन पर वैट या सेवा कर लगाने का अधिकार नहीं है। ऐसे विवादित मुद्दों को स्थाई रूप से जीएसटी कानून में खत्म करने के लिए जीएसटी काउंसिल ने 39वीं बैठक में तय किया था कि सीजीएसटी अधिनियम में ही इसकी स्पष्ट व्याख्या के लिए संशोधन किया जाना उचित रहेगा।

शहर के बड़े क्लब-एसोसिएशन पर असर नहीं
जोधपुर शहर के कई क्लब या संगठन ऐसे भी हैं, जिनका सालाना टर्नओवर 20 लाख से कम है, इसलिए वे जीएसटी के दायरे में नहीं आते हैं। शहर के सबसे बड़े उम्मेद क्लब के पूर्व अध्यक्ष निर्मल भंडारी के अनुसार क्लब का सालाना टर्नओवर 5 करोड़ से ज्यादा है और पहले से जीएसटी रजिस्टर्ड है। इसी तरह, जोधपुर क्लब के अध्यक्ष अशोक मोदी ने बताया कि बिना जीएसटी के वृहद स्तर पर क्लब की गतिविधियां संचालित करना संभव नहीं है, इसलिए शुरुआत से ही रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा चुके थे।

क्लब पर संशोधन का कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा। उधर, मरुधरा इंडस्ट्रीज एसोसिएशन के सचिव निलेश संचेती के अनुसार एमआईए का हाल में जीएसटी रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा लिया था, क्योंकि सालाना टर्नओवर तय सीमा पार कर रहा है। दूसरी ओर, जोधपुर इंडस्ट्रीज एसोसिएशन के सचिव सीएस मंत्री ने बताया कि जेआईए का टर्नओवर कम है, इसलिए संस्था जीएसटी के दायरे में नहीं आती है।

