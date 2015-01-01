पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भारी पड़ा लालच:बदमाशों ने 72 रूपए का डॉलर 50 ररूपए में देने का झांसा दिया, व्यापारी को 3 लाख की चपत

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डॉलर की बजाय बदमाश कागज के टुकड़े थमा गया

बनाड़ थाना इलाके में दइकड़ा निवासी मेडिकल व्यवसायी को दो युवकों ने झांसे में लेते हुए सस्ते में डॉलर देने का लालच देते हुए रविवार रात 3 लाख की ठगी कर ली। पुलिस ने देर रात प्रकरण दर्ज किया। सदर बाजार थानाधिकारी बंशीलाल ने बताया कि बनाड़ में दइकड़ा निवासी राजेंद्र चौधरी (35) पुत्र नैनाराम चौधरी ने रिपोर्ट दी है। इसमें बताया कि उनकी दवा की दुकान पाल रोड स्थित गायत्री नगर में हैं। जहां 2 नवंबर को उसके पास दो युवक आए और 72 रुपए का एक डॉलर 50 रुपए में देते हुए कहा कि उनके पास और भी डॉलर हैं जो उन्हें सस्ते में दे सकते हैं। झांसे में आकर मेडिकल व्यवसायी चौधरी ने अपने मोबाइल नंबर युवकों को दे दिए। फिर रविवार को उसे फोन कर कहा गया कि डॉलर लेने के लिए आ जाओ। तब चौधरी अपनी बाइक लेकर नई सड़क स्थित एक हैंडलूम के पास पहुंचा। जहां पर दोनों युवक उसे मिले।

उनके पास बैग था और कहा कि सोजती गेट की तरफ चलते हैं, लेकिन वहां पर पुलिस भय होने से चौधरी को हैंडलूम के पीछे बैंड गली में ले गए। जहां पर अंधेरा था और उसे डॉलर का एक पैकेट थमा दिया और बदले में 3 लाख रुपए लेकर युवक निकल गए।

चौधरी अपनी बाइक के पास पहुंचे और बंडल चैक किया तो उसमें कागज के टुकड़े भरे थे। वह युवकों की तलाश में बाइक लेकर भटका, लेकिन वे हाथ नहीं लगे। थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि चाैधरी ने अपने मित्रों और रिश्तेदारों से रुपए उधार लेकर युवकों को दिए थे।

इधर, क्रेडिट कार्ड रिन्यू करने के नाम पर शातिर ले उड़ा 98,400 रुपए

सदर कोतवाली थाना इलाके में रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति से शातिर ने क्रेडिट कार्ड रिन्यू करने के नाम पर ठगी कर ली। शातिर ने 98,400 रुपए पार कर डाले। मामले को लेकर मेड़ती गेट स्थित हाथीराम का ओडा निवासी रणवीर सिंह पुत्र सोहन सिंह की ओर से रिपोर्ट दी गई। सदर कोतवाली थानाधिकारी हरीशचंद्र सोलंकी ने बताया कि रणवीर सिंह ने बैंक में क्रेडिट कार्ड के लिए अप्लाई किया था।

इसके बाद उनके पास एक फोन आया, जिसने क्रेडिट कार्ड को रिन्यू करने व शुरू करने की बात कही। तब रणवीर सिंह उस शातिर की बातों में आ गया। तब शातिर ने कुछ जानकारी ली। फिर उन्हें एक ओटीपी नंबर भेजे। इसके बाद जो क्रेडिट कार्ड आना था उसी में से शातिर ने 98,400 रुपए पार कर लिए।

