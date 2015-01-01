पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेएनवीयू:एमपीईटी 2021 परीक्षा नए पीएचडी ऑर्डिनेंस के आधार पर होगी

जोधपुर
जेएनवीयू की सत्र 2021 में होने वाली एमपीईटी की परीक्षा पीएचडी के नए ऑर्डिेनेंस के आधार पर होगी। राज्यपाल ने यूजीसी के पीएचडी ऑर्डिनेंस 2016 पर मुहर लगा दी है। अब यह नया ऑर्डिनेंस लागू हो गया है। शीघ्र ही कुलपति प्रो. पीसी त्रिवेदी एमपीईटी के नए को-ऑर्डिनेटर की नियुक्ति भी करने जा रहा है।

दरअसल जेएनवीयू ने यूजीसी के रेगुलेशन 2016 के तहत पीएचडी के नए ऑर्डिनेंस को संशोधित करके भेजा था, पर डेढ़ साल से यह राजभवन में अटका पड़ा था। आखिरकार अब राज्यपाल ने पीएचडी संशोधित ऑर्डिनेंस 2016 लागू करने पर रजामंदी दे दी है।

नए ऑर्डिनेंस में कई नियमों में बदलाव किया गया है। इसके अलावा सबसे अहम पीएचडी के संशोधित ऑर्डिनेंस में अब एमपीईटी परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने के बाद शोधार्थियों से काउंसलिंग करके शोध के संबंध में चॉइस ले ली जाएगी। इस चॉइस के आधार पर ही उनको पीएचडी में शोध क्षेत्र का निर्धारण किया जाएगा।

