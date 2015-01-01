पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Policy For The Protection Of The Assets Of The Devsthan Department Was Not Made Even In 3 Years, Summoned In The High Court.

परिसंपत्तियों को संरक्षित करने की पॉलिसी में देरी:देवस्थान विभाग की परिसंपत्तियों के संरक्षण के लिए 3 साल में भी नहीं बनाई पॉलिसी, सचिव हाईकोर्ट में तलब

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • अगली सुनवाई 4 दिसंबर को होगी, वर्ष 2017 को विभाग के अफसर ने पॉलिसी के लिए मांगी थी मोहलत

प्रदेश में और उसके बाहर स्थित देवस्थान विभाग की परिसंपत्तियों को संरक्षित करने के उद्देश्य से नई पॉलिसी बनाई जानी थी। कोर्ट को इस संबंध में देवस्थान विभाग की ओर से तीन साल पहले आश्वस्त किया गया था, लेकिन अभी तक इस पॉलिसी को अंतिम रूप नहीं दिया जा सका है।

अब बताया जा रहा है कि यह फाइल मुख्यमंत्री के पास कंसीडरेशन के लिए पेंडिंग हैं। हाईकोर्ट के न्यायाधीश संगीत लोढ़ा व देवेंद्र कच्छवाह की खंडपीठ ने इससे जुड़ी जनहित याचिका पर बुधवार को सुनवाई करते हुए देवस्थान विभाग के सचिव को अगली सुनवाई पर तलब किया है। अब इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 4 दिसंबर को होगी।

हाईकोर्ट ने वर्ष 2016 में प्राचीन जलाशयों व देवस्थान विभाग की परिसंपत्तियों को लेकर स्वप्रेरणा से प्रसंज्ञान लेते हुए जनहित याचिका दर्ज की थी। 22 मई 2017 को इस याचिका की सुनवाई के दौरान देवस्थान विभाग की ओर से मौजूद अफसर केके पाठक ने कहा था कि राज्य सरकार पूरे प्रदेश में तथा देश के बाहर विभिन्न राज्यों में देवस्थान विभाग की परिसंपत्तियों को संरक्षण व सुरक्षित करने के लिए नई पॉलिसी बनाने की दिशा में गंभीरता से सोच रही है। यह पॉलिसी कोर्ट के समक्ष पेश करने के लिए थोड़ी मोहलत चाहिए, लेकिन तीन साल से ज्यादा की अवधि गुजर गई पॉलिसी नहीं बनी।

इस बीच गत 14 अगस्त 2020 को कोर्ट ने एक बार फिर नई पॉलिसी बनाने के स्टेटस के बारे में पूछा था, लेकिन तब भी यही बताया गया कि पॉलिसी अब तक नहीं बनाई गई है। एएजी मनीष व्यास ने कोर्ट को बताया कि पॉलिसी का ड्राफ्ट कंसीडरेशन के लिए मुख्यमंत्री के समक्ष पेश किया गया।

इस पर गत 9 सितंबर 2020 को कोर्ट ने उम्मीद व विश्वास जताते हुए कहा था कि मुख्यमंत्री इस कोर्ट की भावना पर विचार करते हुए यथाशीघ्र कोई फैसला लेंगे। हमारा सरोकार तो प्रदेश में तथा प्रदेश के बाहर देवस्थान विभाग की अचल परिसंपत्तियों का आवश्यक रूप से संरक्षण व सुरक्षा से है।

कोर्ट ने कहा था जब यह आदेश मुख्यमंत्री के ध्यान में आए तो तब इस संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय पॉलिसी के ड्राफ्ट को शीघ्र अंतिम रूप देंगे। कोर्ट ने कहा कि वे इस संबंध में कोई भी तारीख निश्चित नहीं कर रहे हैं। बुधवार को इस याचिका पर सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट को फिर बताया गया कि अभी तक पॉलिसी को अंतिम रूप नहीं दिया गया है और अभी भी फाइल मुख्यमंत्री के स्तर पर ही पेंडिंग हैं।

