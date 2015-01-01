पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल में ही भ्रष्टाचार:जोधपुर में जवाहर नवोदय स्कूल का प्राचार्य घूस लेते गिरफ्तार, बिल पास करने के बदले पैसे मांगते CCTV में कैद

जोधपुर24 मिनट पहले
जवाहर स्कूल जोधपुर में रिश्वत के मामले में गिरफ्तार प्राचार्य (गोले में) व ट्रेप करने वाली एसीबी टीम

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (ACB) की विशेष विंग ने बुधवार सुबह जिले के तिलवासनी स्थित जवाहर नवोदय स्कूल के प्राचार्य को 10 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया। उसने विद्यालय में लगे CCTV कैमरों के बिल पास करने की एवज में यह रिश्वत ली थी।

एसीबी के उप महानिरीक्षक डॉ. विष्णुकांत ने बताया कि भदवासिया में गांधी नगर निवासी नंदकिशोर पारीक की शिकायत पर तिलवासनी स्थित जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय के प्राचार्य टोंक जिले में पीपलू तहसील के बोरखण्डी कल्ला निवासी धर्मेन्द्र कुमार जैन को 10 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उसने CCTV कैमरों के बिल पास करने की एवज में फर्म संचालक से अपने प्राचार्य आवास में रिश्वत ली। ब्यूरो की विशेष विंग के एएसपी डॉ दुर्ग सिंह राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि नंदकिशोर पारीक की फर्म टेक्नो विजन डिजिटल सिक्योरिटी ने जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए थे जिनका भुगतान होना बाकी है।

बिल पास करने की एवज में नवोदय स्कूल के प्राचार्य ने चालीस हजार रुपए रिश्वत मांगी थी। इसमें 15 हजार व 10 हजार रुपए परिवादी से प्राचार्य ने अपने बैंक खाते में ऑनलाइन जमा करवा लिए थे। शेष 15 हजार रुपए व 10 हजार रुपए का उपहार और मांग रहा था। परिवादी ने ACB से प्राचार्य के रिश्वत मांगने की शिकायत की। गोपनीय सत्यापन में रिश्वत मांगने की पुष्टि हुई तब ब्यूरो ने बुधवार सुबह परिवादी को रिश्वत देने तिलवासनी भेजा।

प्राचार्य ने उसे स्कूल परिसर स्थित प्राचार्य आवास बुलाया, जहां उसने 10 हजार रुपए रिश्वत ले ली। तभी इशारा मिलते ही अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ दुर्ग सिंह राजपुरोहित के नेतृत्व में निरीक्षक अयूब खान, हेड कांस्टेबल मेघराज, वरिष्ठ लिपिक मेघसिंह, कांस्टेबल रामचंद्र आदि ने दबिश देकर प्राचार्य धर्मेन्द्र कुमार जैन को रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया। साथ ही रिश्वत राशि भी जब्त कर ली गई।

