नगर निगम चुनाव:जोधपुर में कोई उलटफेर नहीं कर सकी कांग्रेस-भाजपा, दोनों निगमों के सामने सफाई और सीवरेज सबसे बड़ी चुनौती

जोधपुरएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जोधपुर दक्षिण नगर निगम के चुने गए भाजपा पार्षद
  • पुराने शहर में कांग्रेस ने दिखाया दम तो ‘नए जोधपुर’ में भाजपा ने परचम फहराया
  • दो निगमों में अब ‘माइक्रो लेवल’ पर समस्याओं पर ध्यान देने की उम्मीद

भाजपा ने कहा कि अप्रत्याशित परिणाम होंगे, कांग्रेस का दावा था कि भाजपा की फूट का फायदा उसे मिलने जा रहा है। सब कोरी बातें साबित हुई क्योंकि परिणाम वही आया, जो जोधपुर की जनता ने दिया था। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत के बीच यह सीधी टक्कर 1-1 पर खत्म हो गई। अब उप महापौर का चुनाव भी औपचारिक है, जहां परिणाम यही रहता नजर आ रहा है।

पुराने शहर में कांग्रेस की धमक
नए सिरे से किए गए परिसीमन के बाद शहर के भीतरी क्षेत्र को जोधपुर उत्तर के रूप में नगर निगम बना दिया गया तो जोधपुर दक्षिण में नए जोधपुर को शामिल किया गया। नया जोधपुर वो है, जिसमें नई कॉलोनियां, आसपास के गांव जो शहर में तब्दील हो गए। पुराने शहर में कांग्रेस ने स्वयं को साबित किया है, जहां कई वार्ड में भाजपा प्रत्याशियों को बड़ी हार मिली। दरअसल, अल्पसंख्यक वर्ग से जुड़े इन वार्डों में कांग्रेस को सीधे तौर पर जीत मिली। ऐसे में यहां बोर्ड बनाने में कांग्रेस को कोई परेशानी नहीं हुई। कांग्रेस ने यहां निर्दलीय पार्षदों के सहयोग से 61 सीटों पर जीत हासिल कर ली। भाजपा को बहुत सीटों पर जीत मिल सकी थी, लिहाजा उसे 42 वोटों की हार सहन करनी पड़ी। ऐसे में भाजपा को अगले विधानसभा चुनाव के हिसाब से भी इस क्षेत्र में खासी मेहनत करने की जरूरत महसूस हो रही है।

नए जोधपुर में भाजपा को बढ़त
सरदारपुरा से आगे तक बसे नए जोधपुर में भाजपा ने जीत हासिल की है। इसमें कई वार्ड ऐसे हैं, जहां जातिगत आधार पर नहीं बल्कि काम के आधार पर वोटिंग हुई है। चेहरों का चयन पार्टी के आधार पर हुआ है। हाउसिंग बोर्ड सहित कई कॉलोनियों में भाजपा ने अपनी उपस्थिति प्रभावी तरीके से दर्ज कराई है। वैसे भी निगम चुनाव घोषित होने के साथ भाजपा के बड़े नेताओं को पता था कि उत्तर में यानी पुराने शहर में उन्हें अधिक सीट नहीं मिलेगी, ऐसे में दक्षिण पर ही जोर रखा गया। यह कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि कांग्रेस इस क्षेत्र में काफी जद्दोजहद के बाद भी पीछे रही। कांग्रेस के लिए यहां अगले चुनावों की दृष्टि से काफी मेहनत की आवश्यकता रहेगी।

दोनों निगम में मुद्दे अभी भी वही है
मुख्यमंत्री का शहर होने के बाद भी जोधपुर में जगह-जगह गंदगी, बिगड़ी सीवरेज व्यवस्था, उफनती नालियां नजर आती है। ऐसे में अब दो नगर निगम बनने से समस्याओं पर ‘माइक्रो लेवल’ वर्किंग की जा सकती है। पुराने शहर की बात करें तो उम्मेद चौक के टेक्सी स्टेंड के पास पड़ी गंदगी से लेकर नई सड़क तक के रास्ते में उफनते नाले विदेशी सैलानियों को नाक पर हाथ रखने के लिए मजबूर करते हैं। घंटाघर जैसे ऐतिहासिक व सौंदर्य से परिपूर्ण स्थान पर अवैध रूप से चल रहा हाट बाजार भी इस क्षेत्र में पर्यटन के विकास में बाधक है।

जोधपुर में अतिक्रमण बड़ा मुद्दा है और खासकर पुराने शहर की संकरी गलियों में हुए अतिक्रमण हटाने की हिम्मत अगर निगम करता है तो आम आदमी के लिए बड़ी राहत होगी। घर के आगे बनी अवैध चौकियां हो या फिर दुकानों के आगे तक लगा सामान। हर तरफ सड़कों को छोटा कर दिया गया है। यह सब काम नगर निगम के अधिकार क्षेत्र में आते हैं।

कड़े कदम उठाने होंगे, सीवरेज सुधारना होगा
जोधपुर कबूतरों के चौक में रहने वाले एडवोकेट गिरीश बोहरा का कहना है कि दोनों निगमों के मेयर को सफाई और सीवरेज व्यवस्था पर विशेष रूप से ध्यान देना होगा। ये दो व्यवस्थाएं सुधर जाती है तो नगर निगम का काम नजर आयेगा। वहीं हाउसिंग बोर्ड में रहने वाली डॉ. दीपा जोशी का कहना है कि उनका क्षेत्र तो फिर भी सफाई के मामले में ठीक है लेकिन अनेक क्षेत्रों में सुबह आठ बजे तक सफाई होती है और लोग दस बजे कचरा डाल जाते हैं। ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।

