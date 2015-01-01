पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:दुकान में घुसकर लूट करने वाला गिरफ्तार

ओसियांएक घंटा पहले
चेराई कस्बे स्थित नाई की दुकान में घुसकर मारपीट करने एवं लूट के मामले में ओसियां पुलिस थाना द्वारा गठित पुलिस टीम ने एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर रिमांड पर लिया है। पुलिस अधीक्षक राहुल बारहट ने बताया कि रात्रि के समय में दुकान में घुसकर लूट व मारपीट करने के मामले में पुलिस ने मंगलवार को एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने में सफलता प्राप्त की।

चेराई में गत 5 नवंबर को श्रवणकुमार नाई अपनी दुकान में कार्य कर रहा था उस समय महिपाल सिंह राजपूत व कैलाश विश्नोई दुकान में जबरदस्ती घुसे और दुकान में काम करने वाले पप्पूराम के साथ मारपीट की। दुकान के गले में से रुपए लूट ले गए। घटना का कस्बा चेराई के व्यापारियों एवं आम लोगों ने विरोध दर्ज करवाते हुए लुटेरों एवं हमलावरों की शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी की मांग की।

मुलजिमों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए एकत्रित हुए व्यापारियों एवं ग्रामीणों को ओसियां थाना अधिकारी बाबूराम डेलू ने शीघ्र गिरफ्तारी का आश्वासन देकर धरना प्रदर्शन शांत करवाया। प्रशिक्षु आरपीएस प्रियंका वैष्णव व थानाधिकारी बाबूराम डेलू के नेतृत्व में टीम गठित की गई टीम द्वारा कार्रवाई करते हुए वारदात में शरीक महिपाल सिंह पुत्र खुमान सिंह राजपूत निवासी मीनों की ढाणी एकलखोरी को गिरफ्तार किया। उससे लूट की राशि बरामद कर ली गई। प्रकरण में शामिल हिस्ट्रीशीटर कैलाश विश्नोई निवासी खाबड़ा की तलाश की जा रही है।

