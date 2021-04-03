पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:कांस्टेबल को उछालकर भागे स्कॉर्पियो चालक का पांच दिन बाद भी सुराग नहीं

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिलाड़ा का संपत खोखर पत्नी के साथ जा रहा था, तभी कांस्टेबल को उछालकर भागा था
  • गाड़ी कोटा के इमरान खान के नाम पर, वह भीलवाड़ा और कोटा पुलिस का वांटेड

डांगियावास थाना इलाके में 1 फरवरी की सुबह ड्यूटी कर रहे ट्रैफिक कांस्टेबल को तेज रफ्तार से स्कॉर्पियो चला उछालकर घायल करने वाले चालक का पांच दिन बाद सुराग नहीं लगा है। दरअसल गाड़ी कोटा के इमरान खान के नाम से है। वहीं चालक बिलाड़ा के तिलवासनी निवासी संपत खोखर पुत्र भभूताराम विश्नोई है, जो अपनी पत्नी के साथ गांव की तरफ जा रहा था।

हादसे के बाद भी उसने गाड़ी नहीं रोकी। कारण कि गाड़ी एसओजी में भी वांटेड है। तीन साल पहले एसओजी की ओर से करीब 50 वाहन जब्त किए गए थे। इसमें ये भी गाड़ी शामिल थी, जो जब्त नहीं हो सकी थी। इसी डर के चलते उसने गाड़ी दौड़ाई, ताकि पकड़ में न आ सके। डांगियावास थानाधिकारी कन्हैयालाल ने बताया कि इमरान खान के नाम से कई गाड़ियां रजिस्टर्ड हैं। वह खुद भी कोटा व भीलवाड़ा पुलिस का वांटेड है।

कई मृतकों के नाम गाड़ी के क्लेम उठ चुके
सूत्रों की मानें तो जिस गाड़ी से टक्कर मारी गई, उसकी पिछले तीन साल से तलाश है। इमरान खान ने उस गाड़ी के फर्जी दस्तावेज बना उस व्यक्ति की मौत दिखा कई बार क्लेम भी उठा लिए। जब ये मामला एसओजी व बैंक के पास पहुंचा तो गाड़ी की तलाश शुरू की गई थी।
इमरान के गाड़ी बेचने का संदेह
जब ये मामला एसओजी के पास पहुंचा तो कोटा के इमरान खान ने ये गाड़ी बिलाड़ा के संपत विश्नोई को बेच डाली होगी? हालांकि इस पर संदेह है। हां, ये जरूर है कि संपत को भी पता है कि इस गाड़ी की एसओजी को भी तलाश है। ऐसे में कांस्टेबल अजीत सिंह को टक्कर मारने के बाद भी वो रुका नहीं। अब डांगियावास पुलिस उसकी व गाड़ी की तलाश में जुटी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें