मौसम:इस बार काेहरे में लिपटकर आई सर्दी, हवाओं ने पारा 4 डिग्री गिराया पारा

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
सूर्यनगरी में इस बार सर्दी की शुरुआत ही कोहरे के साथ हुई है। देश के उत्तरी व पूर्वी भागों से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के गुजरने के बाद मंगलवार से ठिठुरन बढ़ने की संभावनाएं थीं और ठिठुरन बढ़ी भी। हालांकि इस बार ठिठुरन के साथ सीजन की शुरुआत में ही कोहरे का आगमन हुआ। सामान्यत: जोधपुर में कोहरा कम ही दिखाई देता है।

बुधवार को भी कोहरा छाने तथा तापमान में अाैर गिरावट अाने की संभावना है। जोधपुर शहर में मंगलवार सुबह कोहरा छाया हुआ था। हालांकि न्यूनतम पारे में करीब 2 डिग्री की ही गिरावट आई, लेकिन उत्तरी हवाएं चलने से शहर में ठिठुरन काफी बढ़ गई थी। इसके बाद दिन निकलने के साथ भी विजिबिलिटी (दृश्यता) सामान्य नहीं हुई।

करीब 11:30 बजे के बाद सूर्यदेव के दर्शन हुए, तब तक दृश्यता काफी कम थी। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सुबह 8:30 बजे दृश्यता एक किलोमीटर से भी कम थी। जबकि 11:30 बजे दृश्यता 2 किलोमीटर तक पहुंच गई। दिन निकलने के साथ सूर्यदेव निकले, लेकिन तापमान में ज्यादा बढ़ोतरी नहीं हो सकी।

यही कारण रहा कि शहर का अधिकतम तापमान करीब 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट के साथ 25.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले तीन से चार दिन न्यूनतम तापमान में और गिरावट आने व कोहरा छाने की संभावना है।
क्यों छाया कोहरा

  • देश के उत्तरी हिस्सों से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ निकलने के बाद राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में एक ऊपरी हवाओं में चक्रवात विकसित हुआ।
  • इसकी वजह से अरब सागर की तरफ से नमी पश्चिमी राजस्थान की तरफ आने लगी।
  • इस नमी ने उत्तर से आने वाली सर्द हवाओं की वजह से जमकर कोहरे का रूप ले लिया।
  • यही कारण था कि शहर में सुबह 8:30 तक दृश्यता बहुत कम थी।

क्या संभावनाएं आगे

  • राजस्थान पर ऊपर बने ऊपरी हवाओं के चक्रवात की वजह से शहर की तरफ उत्तरी हवाएं पूर्ण रूप से पहुंच नहीं पा रही थीं।
  • अब इसका असर समाप्त हाेने के साथ-साथ शहर की तरफ उत्तरी व पूर्वी हवाएं पहुंचने लगेंगी और शहर का तापमान उतरने लगेगा।
  • बुधवार को भी न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट व अधिकतम तापमान में मामूली बढ़ोत्तरी की संभावना है।
