आईसीएआई:आप्ट आउट का विकल्प लेने वालों की 21 जनवरी से 7 फरवरी तक होंगी परीक्षाएं

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जनवरी-फरवरी में होने वाली परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल जारी

इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट ऑफ इंडिया (आईसीएआई) ने जनवरी/फरवरी 2021 में होने वाली परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल घोषित कर दिया है। ये परीक्षाएं 21 जनवरी से 7 फरवरी के बीच होंगी। गौरतलब है कि आईसीएआई ने कोविड 19 के संक्रमण या अन्य कारणों से परीक्षा नहीं दे पाने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के लिए 19 नवंबर को ऑप्ट-आउट स्कीम की घोषणा की थी।

इसके तहत ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स कोविड के कारण बनी परिस्थितियों की वजह से परीक्षा नहीं दे पा रहे हैं तो उन्हें एक जनवरी/फरवरी में परीक्षा देने का विकल्प देते हुए 21 जनवरी से परीक्षाएं कराने की घोषणा की थी। स्टूडेंट्स ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट https://www.icai.org/ पर शेड्यूल देख सकते हैं।
परीक्षाओं का यह रहेगा शेड्यूल

फाउंडेशन
21, 23, 25 व 28 जनवरी, 2021

(पेपर 3 व 4 के लिए 2-2 घंटे ही मिलेंगे।)

इंटरमीडिएट (ओल्ड और न्यू स्कीम)
ग्रुप-I : 22, 24, 27 और 29 जनवरी, 2021
ग्रुप-II: 1, 3,5 और 7 फरवरी, 2021
फाइनल
(ओल्ड और न्यू स्कीम)
ग्रुप-I : 21, 23, 25 और 28 जनवरी, 2021
ग्रुप-II: 30 जनवरी, 2, 4 और 6 फरवरी, 2021

छुट्टी होने पर भी होंगे एग्जाम
जोधपुर ब्रांच के चेयरमैन सुरेंद्र लूणावत ने बताया कि नोटिफिकेशन में स्पष्ट किया गया है अगर किसी तिथि को केंद्र या राज्य सरकार की ओर से सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया जाता है तो भी परीक्षा की तिथि में बदलाव नहीं होगा। परीक्षाएं 2 बजे से शुरू होंगी। फाउंडेशन के पेपर 3 व 4 दो घंटे के रहेंगे और इनमें रीडिंग टाइम नहीं दिया जाएगा।

अन्य पेपर्स में 15 मिनट का रीडिंग टाइम मिलेगा। इसी तरह फाइनल न्यू स्कीम में पेपर 6 (इलेक्टिव) 4 घंटे का रहेगा और यह दोपहर बाद 2 से 6 बजे होगा। अन्य सभी पेपर 3 घंटे के रहेंगे। सेंटर वे ही रहेंगे जो दिसंबर की परीक्षाओं में थे यानि जोधपुर में 6 सेंटर पर परीक्षा होगी।
एमसीएस और आइटी क्लासेज व ट्रेनिंग कर सकेंगे वर्चुअल
आईसीएआई ने नवंबर 2021 में सीए फाइनल परीक्षा में बैठने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को काेविड 19 काे देखते हुए एमसीएस कोर्स और एडवांस्ड आईटी कोर्स को वर्चुअल मोड से करने की छूट दी है। यह छूट सिर्फ एक बार के लिए ही मिलेगी। आईटी और सॉफ्ट स्किल क्लासेज देश भर में रीजनल और ब्रांच ऑफिस वर्चुअल मोड पर आयोजित कर सकेंगे।

एमसीएस और एडवांस्ड आईटी के लिए पोर्टल पर लाइव क्लासेज शुरू हो गई है। सिकासा जोधपुर के चेयरमैन धवल कोठारी ने बताया इसी तरह आईसीएआई ने योग्य इंटरमीडिएट स्टूडेंट्स के लिए ऑरियंटेशन कोर्स और आईटी ट्रेनिंग पूरी करने की तिथि को 31 दिसंबर से बढ़ाकर 31 मार्च, 2021 तक बढ़ा दिया है।

पहले यह तिथि 31 दिसंबर, 2020 थी। स्टूडेंट्स यह ट्रेनिंग वर्चुअल मोड से कर सकेंगे। बैच में रजिस्ट्रेशन सहित अन्य जानकारी के लिए www.icaionlineregistration.org पर विजिट कर सकते हैं या जाेधपुर चेप्टर के ऑफिस में संपर्क कर सकते हैं। वर्चुअल मोड पर ये क्लासेज 31 मार्च, 2021 तक उपलब्ध रहेंगी। इसके बाद महामारी की स्थिति का रिव्यू कर फिजिकल क्लास लगाने या नहीं लगाने पर फैसला होगा।

