बाल विवाह:ढाई साल की उम्र में बाल विवाह में बंधी, अब 17 साल बाद निरस्त कराने को कोर्ट से गुहार

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

समता ने महज ढाई साल की मासूम उम्र में बाल विवाह के बंधन में बंधने के बाद 17 साल तक इस कुरीति का दंश झेला। बालिका वधु समता ने सारथी ट्रस्ट की मैनेजिंग ट्रस्टी व पुनर्वास मनोवैज्ञानिक डॉ. कृति भारती का संबल पाकर जोधपुर के पारिवारिक न्यायालय संख्या एक में बाल विवाह निरस्त करने के लिए गुहार की है।

पारिवारिक न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश महेंद्र कुमार सिंघल ने समता के पति को समन जारी किया है। तिंवरी तहसील निवासी करीब बीस वर्षीय समता का वर्ष 2003 में बाल विवाह ओसियां तहसील निवासी के साथ करवा दिया गया था। बाल विवाह के समय समता की उम्र महज ढाई साल की ही थी।

गौने के लिए दबाव

बालिका वधु समता के ससुराल वाले लगातार गौना कर विदा करने का दबाव बनाए हुए हैं। जबकि समता व उसके परिजनों ने काफी समय पहले ही ससुरालवालों को बाल विवाह मानने से इनकार कर दिया था।
पति को नोटिस जारी

प्रारंभिक सुनवाई के बाद पारिवारिक न्यायालय-1 के न्यायाधीश सिंघल ने समता के तथाकथित पति को समन जारी किया है।

सारथी का संबल, कोर्ट में दस्तक
इस बीच समता को सारथी ट्रस्ट की मैनेजिंग ट्रस्टी एवं पुनर्वास मनोवैज्ञानिक डॉ. भारती की बाल विवाह निरस्त की मुहिम के बारे में जानकारी मिली। समता ने बाल विवाह निरस्त करने के लिए डॉ. भारती से संपर्क किया। फिर डॉ. भारती की मदद से समता ने जोधपुर पारिवारिक न्यायालय-1 में बाल विवाह निरस्त के लिए वाद दायर किया है।
सारथी ट्रस्ट ने 40 बाल विवाह करवाए निरस्त
गौरतलब है कि बाल विवाह निरस्त की अनूठी मुहिम में जुटीं सारथी ट्रस्ट की डॉ. कृति भारती ने ही देश का पहला बाल विवाह निरस्त करवाया था और उसके बाद अब तक 40 बाल विवाह निरस्त और 1400 से अधिक बाल विवाह रुकवाए हैं। वहीं 2015 में तीन दिन में दो बाल विवाह निरस्त करवाकर इतिहास रचा था। इसके लिए डॉ. भारती का नाम वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड्स इंडिया और लिम्का बुक आॅफ वर्ल्ड रिकाॅर्ड सहित कई रिकाॅर्ड्स में दर्ज किया गया।

  • मुझे यह बाल विवाह बिल्कुल मंजूर नहीं है। मैं इसे नहीं मानती। मैं पढ़-लिखकर भविष्य संवारना चाहती हूं। बाल विवाह निरस्त के लिए कृति दीदी की मदद से वाद दायर किया है। जल्दी ही न्याय मिलने की उम्मीद है। - समता, बाल विवाह पीड़िता।
  • समता का बाल विवाह निरस्त के लिए न्यायालय में वाद दायर किया है। बाल विवाह निरस्त एवं बेहतर पुनर्वास के लिए प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। - डॉ. कृति भारती, मैनेजिंग ट्रस्टी एवं पुनर्वास मनोवैज्ञानिक, सारथी ट्रस्ट, जोधपुर।
