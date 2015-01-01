पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावों पर कोरोना का साया:11 दिसंबर तक शुभ मुहूर्त, गाइडलाइन की पालना करना बना बड़ी चुनौती

जोधपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहनाइयां बजनी शुरू, 100 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे

कोरोनाकाल के बीच सरकार द्वारा किसी भी शादी-समारोह में पचास लोगों के इकट्ठे होने की परमिशन के बाद करीब पांच महीने बाद रविवार से फिर से शहर में शहनाइयां बजना शुरू हो गई हैं। शादियों की यह सीजन आगामी 11 दिसंबर तक चलेंगी। सरकार द्वारा हाल ही में जारी गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक इस बार इन शादियों में सिर्फ नजदीकी रिश्तेदार या मित्र ही शामिल हो सकेंगे।

वहीं जगह-जगह टेंट के बाहर मेन गेट पर नो मास्क नो एंट्री के बैनर लगाने के साथ पर्याप्त मात्रा में सेनेटाइजर के अलावा थर्मल स्केनिंग अनिवार्य रहेगी। इसके अलावा बिना मास्क आने वाले मेहमानों को सुरक्षा के लिए मास्क देना अनिवार्य होगा। भोजन और अन्य आयोजनों में सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना भी करनी होगी। गत एक जुलाई से चातुर्मास शुरू होने पर विवाह समारोह पर पांच महीने का ब्रेक लग गया था। इससे पूर्व सरकार की सख्ती के चलते कोई भी किसी भी शादी-समारोह में शामिल नहीं हो पा रहा था, लेकिन अब अधिकतम 50 लाेगों के एकत्रित होने की सूचना और 100 लोगों के लिए संबंधित एडीएम से परमिशन अनिवार्य होगी। सूरसागर गेंवा रोड स्थित जेडी मैरिज गार्डन में रविवार को आगोलाई निवासी एसआर चौधरी ने बताया कि उनके परिवार में दो बच्चों की शादी होने पर सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना के लिए महिलाओं और पुरुषों के लिए भोजन की अलग व्यवस्था की गई और सेनेटाइजर, मास्क, थर्मल स्केनर की व्यवस्था मेहमानों के लिए की गई। इधर ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित रमेश भोजराज द्विवेदी का कहना है कि शादियों के लिए इस साल 11 दिसंबर के बाद सीधे अगले साल 22 अप्रैल से विवाह के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त शुरू हो रहे हैं। यानी दिसंबर के बाद चार महीने का लंबा अंतराल रहेगा। इसलिए लोगों को कोरोनाकाल में सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है।

