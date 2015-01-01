पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेएनवीयू:स्टूडेंट्स के लिए हार्डकाॅपी जमा करवाने का आज अंतिम दिन

जोधपुर24 मिनट पहले
जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो. पीसी त्रिवेदी के निर्देशानुसार बीएससी फिजिकल व बायोलॉजी प्रथम वर्ष की चतुर्थ वरीयता सूची के विद्यार्थी 24 नवंबर तक संबंधित विभाग में प्रवेश शुल्क और आवेदन की हार्डकाॅपी जमा करवा सकेंगे। वहीं फिजिकल साइंस की प्रथम, द्वितीय एवं तृतीय वरीयता सूची में जिन विद्यार्थियों का नाम गवर्नमेंट सीट (जीएस) और बायोलॉजी साइंस के एसएफएस के डिफाल्टर विद्यार्थी भी 24 नवंबर तक हार्डकाॅपी मय फीस जमा करवा सकेंगे। साथ ही बीए और बीकॉम प्रथम वर्ष के प्रथम, द्वितीय एवं तृतीय वरीयता सूची के एसएफएस सीट के डिफाल्टर विद्यार्थी भी 24 नवंबर तक शुल्क और आवेदन पत्र की हार्डकाॅपी जमा करवा सकेंगे।

एमएससी प्रीवियस प्रथम सेमेस्टर के ऑनलाइन आवेदन 27 तक

जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय के विज्ञान संकाय में एमएससी प्रीवियस सेमेस्टर प्रथम के प्रवेश के ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि बिना विलंब शुल्क के 27 नवंबर है। विलंब शुल्क सहित आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 4 दिसंबर है। 8 दिसंबर को प्रोविजनल वरीयता सूची विभाग के नोटिस बोर्ड पर और ऑनलाइन प्रकाशित की जाएगी। 9 दिसंबर तक आपत्ति जमा की जा सकेगी।

वहीं हार्डकॉपी जमा कराने की अंतिम तिथि 12 दिसंबर है। 14 दिसंबर को अंतिम वरीयता सूची विभाग के नोटिस बोर्ड पर व ऑनलाइन प्रकाशित की जाएगी। केमेस्ट्री में 17 दिसंबर को, फिजिक्स एवं बाॅटनी में 18 दिसंबर, गणित और जूलाॅजी में 19 दिसंबर व जियोलाॅजी में 21 दिसंबर को ऑनलाइन प्रवेश प्रक्रिया होगी।

